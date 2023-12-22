"Stage 1: Denial" - NBA fans perplexed after Cade Cunningham refuses to accept Pistons' 2-26 record

Cade Cunningham's refusal to accept the Detroit Pistons' 2-26 record has perplexed and divided NBA fans. The young star's comment, "We're not 2-26 bad. No way," has sparked various reactions from the basketball community as they try to make sense of the Pistons' losing streak and its implications for the team's future.

Some supported his sentiments, while others questioned his understanding of the game. Some fans argue that the Pistons' losing streak results from their poor performance and is not a reflection of their overall talent.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans pointed to the team's recent losses against strong opponents, such as the LA Lakers and the Indiana Pacers, for their dismal record.

With the club on a losing streak and their young star appearing unwilling to recognize the gravity of the situation, some supporters are concerned that the Pistons will struggle to turn around their season.

They point to the team's current performance and the fact that they are three losses away from having the NBA's longest single-season losing streak.

Expand Tweet

Detroit Pistons losing streak: Breaking history

The Detroit Pistons are currently on a historic losing streak, having lost 24 games in a row, and are three losses away from owning the longest single-season losing streak for a franchise in the history of the NBA.

The team's poor performance has left fans and analysts alike wondering what has gone wrong and what the Pistons need to do to turn their season around.

This can be attributed to various factors, including poor shooting, turnovers, and injuries. The team has one of the worst net ratings in NBA history, with a true shooting percentage of 54.3% and a three-point percentage of 29.5%.

Turnovers have also been a significant issue for the Pistons, with the team averaging 16.5 giveaways per game, second only to the Utah Jazz.