“Fire Troy Weaver”, “Historically bad”: NBA fans blast Detroit Pistons after franchise record 15th straight loss

The Detroit Pistons have struggled in recent years. However, they have reached new lows. The LA Lakers blew out the Pistons on Wednesday, sending them to their 15th straight loss. That ties a franchise record. Detroit sits in last place in the league at 2-16.

The Pistons will be on pace to set the NBA record for the worst winning percentage in a season. The 2012 Charlotte Bobcats own the record. They finished 7-59.

The 1973 Philadelphia 76ers are second worst all time with a 9-73 record. The 2016 Process 76ers were also famous for losing. They finished 10-72.

The current Pistons have plenty of competition for the worst record just this season. The Washington Wizards and the San Antonio Spurs are also off to dreadful starts. Both teams have three wins each. Each one is currently on pace for one of the worst 15 seasons in NBA history.

The terrible play of the Pistons has fans enraged. Many took to social media to call for the firing of Coach Troy Weaver and nearly everyone else in the organization. Check out some of the reactions below.

When will the Detroit Pistons win again?

The Detroit Pistons are dying for a win. They tied a franchise record for losses in a row. So when will they get a taste of victory again?

It may be a minute. The Pistons will certainly be underdogs in nearly every game they play this season. Seven of their next eight games are against teams with winning records, including six against the top six of the Eastern Conference.

Detroit seems likely to lose their next two. They travel to New York to take on the Knicks on Thursday. They then host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

The losing slide could end with a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are still without Ja Morant.

They have battled multiple injuries this season and are one of the teams with the worst record in the league. They are 4-13. It will be the best chance for Detroit to pick up a win in a while.

If they cannot get it done against Memphis, the Detroit Pistons will be heavy underdogs until they host the Utah Jazz on December 21. The losing streak will have extended to 24 games if they cannot pick up a win before the Jazz game. It could be a long December for the boys in Detroit. At least the Pistons fans have a good Lions team this season.