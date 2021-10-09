Analyzing the emergence of Monty Williams as one of the best coaches in the NBA on his 50th birthday

Monty Williams was born today 50 years ago, and fifty years later, the NBA world is privy to the development of one of the NBA's finest coaches. Already with an NBA Finals appearance in tow and a galvanized roster seeking validation in 2021-22, let's analyze the emergence of Monty Williams.

Monty Williams the player

Monty Williams was a naturally gifted player who was polished and seemingly headed for NBA excellence. Monty Williams was extremely humble in his athleticism, and at Notre Dame, the 6'8" 230 pound Monty Williams was, in his words, "the BMOC on campus from a basketball standpoint." His college career was cut short after his freshman season because of a heart condition, and Monty Williams found out the unfortunate news a month after Hank Gathers collapsed, so of course precaution was the priority. Monty Williams was cleared to play in 1992 and played two more seasons at Notre Dame. Although his NBA career was limited to 456 games, Monty Williams would catch a foothold in the NBA soon after.

Monty Williams the husband

Monty and Ingrid Williams are a love story. Meeting as freshmen on the Notre Dame campus, they've been together through all the ups and downs of professional basketball life. She was there with Monty Williams through the scary times of his heart condition, the resilience to return to basketball and the premature ending of what was once a promising career. When Ingrid Williams passed the basketball world was rocked in honor of Monty Williams, and his eulogy at his wife's funeral was both heart wrenching and incredibly inspiring.Through her support of Monty Williams, Ingrid was just as big a part of the game as he is. Their love is a soul model, and one can only imagine the pain Monty Williams and his family suffered with Ingrid's loss. Monty Williams leaned on his faith, and if anyone is OK in such a terrible aftermath, it's Monty Williams.

Monty Williams the coach

After interning with the San Antonio Spurs under the legendary Gregg Popovich, and assistant stops in Portland, OKC (after New Orleans) and Philadelphia, Monty Williams coached the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans to a 173-221 record before landing with the Phoenix Suns. He was hired in Phoenix after assisting in Philadelphia under then coach Brett Brown. Monty Williams was known as the My Way or Highway coach, and after the perceived failure in New Orleans, he matured, humbled himself and was open to finding a better way of coaching. He listened to his players and peers and figured it out. The Phoenix Suns finished 2nd overall in the Western Conference, represented the West in the NBA Finals, and Monty Williams finished second to Tom Thibodeau in NBA Coach of the Year. Monty Williams also won a comparable award from his coaching peers.

Chris Paul

Having a 36 year old Chris Paul as an extension of himself on the floor augments Monty Williams' coaching awareness. Williams was a coaching candidate himself at 38 years old, so he and Chris Paul relate in a lot of ways. There is no doubt that Chris Paul would be an excellent coach in the NBA, and having Monty Williams as a mentor of sorts will set that in motion when Paul decides to retire. Chris Paul is Monty Williams' signal caller, field general, and whatever other descriptor you choose to use. The ease of that relationship begins with the humility and perpetural learning of Monty Williams.

Happy Birthday Coach!

On Monty Williams' 50th birthday, look a little more closely at the story of Monty Williams. Be inspired by the drive, the perseverance, and the valiant reaction post the horrific adversity of losing his lovely wife Ingrid. Many would have given up, yet Monty Williams pressed on, and is now one of the best coaches in the NBA. Losing in the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks is yet another "obstacle" Monty Williams has to scale his path to a potential NBA coaching pantheon. For now, enjoy your 50th Monty Williams.

