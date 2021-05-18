Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams is named as the NBCA Coach of the Year

The 2020-21 NBA season has ended and the buzz around the Coach of the Year race has started. The award is given to the coach who made the biggest difference in their team's record. Among the several awards given to players, this one should certainly get more respect as the coach is crucial to any team's success. While there is time for the final NBA award winners to be announced, the NBCA (National Basketball Coaches Association) recently voted on the 2021 Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year. All 30 coaches voted, and the award was given to the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams.

ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been voted as the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year: https://t.co/hceWTtAAxg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 18, 2021

NBCA's Coach of the Year Monty Williams and his impact on the Phoenix Suns

Monty Williams with the Phoenix Suns.

League coaches have made their voice regarding the Coach of the Year clear. The award from the NBA is given after a vote by the media, players and coaches. Following the NBCA's announcement, Williams' chances of winning the coveted NBA Coach of the Year award have increased.

The Phoenix Suns have roared to success ever since Monty Williams took charge of the group in the 2019-20 season. Last season, they went 8-0 in Orlando's NBA bubble and put the league on notice.

This year they have had one of their strongest seasons in a decade, ending the 2020-21 NBA season in second place in the Western Conference. The team was just one game away from capturing the top seed, and a lot of the credit goes to coach Monty Williams.

Phoenix Suns winning percentage



Two seasons prior to Monty Williams: 24.3%

Two seasons with Monty Williams: 54.3%



So there you go. — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) March 24, 2021

The Phoenix Suns have broken their playoff drought and are one of the favorites to win the NBA title this season. The NBCA Coach of the Year, Monty Williams, has built an offensive identity from the beginning. The team hasn't slacked on the defensive end either. The Suns are one of just four teams that are top 10 in both offense and defense this season.

The Phoenix Suns acquired Chris Paul in the offseason, and his addition has done wonders for the team. Monty Williams integrated Paul into the offensive and defensive strategies comfortably. Paul's leadership and playmaking have been on full display as most of the players on the roster have had career-high seasons.

