NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer to be fired?

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer's job has been under scrutiny ever since he blew a 2-0 lead against the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals.

His postseason disappointments have piled on ever since he took the head coaching job in the NBA. His first four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks resulted in playoff exits, and in his final year, the team didn't even make the playoffs.

He joined the Milwaukee Bucks and led them to two straight first seeds in the Eastern Conference but lost in the postseason yet again.

The Bucks are being labeled as another regular-season wonder this season, and many speculate whether coach Mike Budenholzer can lead the team into a deep playoff run.

The Athletic reports that unless the Milwaukee Bucks make a significant run in the postseason, Mike Budenholzer might be heading out the door.

Mike Budenholzer hasn't had a good relationship with the NBA playoffs ever since he got a head coaching gig. The biggest disappointment was in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Raptors, when they lost the series 4-2.

The reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and coach Budenholzer shouldered most of the blame.

The Milwaukee Bucks went for another shot at the title in the 2020 NBA season. This time, though, not only did they come up short, but were also humiliated in their playoff exit.

The fifth-seeded Miami Heat went 3-0 up against the first-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals and coach Mike Budenholzer lost the series in five games. This put fuel to the fire and his job, which was already in jeopardy, fell deeper into trouble.

Let's face it: The Heat are better. They're deeper and their team's best player can hit his 3s and free throws. Erik Spoelstra has also made Mike Budenholzer look worse than Jim Boylen. It's surprising Miami is up 3-0, yet we've been saying for months the Heat can beat the Bucks. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 5, 2020

The Athletic reported that there is a "great deal of frustration" aimed at coach Mike Budenholzer from those postseason exits.

The lack of adjustments and Budenholzer himself admitting to coaching errors has boosted ownership's cause to fire him.

They have had no answers in the playoffs and the coach evidently hasn't made changes or adjustments to their rotations and strategies.

But this season, it's a must for the Milwaukee Bucks to make a deep postseason run. They are currently third in the Eastern Conference and need to get past either the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers or both to get to the NBA Finals.

A first-round exit would make his firing nearly inevitable and a second-round disappointment wouldn't protect him all that much either. The Eastern Conference Finals are a must for some sort of insurance, but the nature of the loss makes a big difference as well.

If, hypothetically, the Milwaukee Bucks were to lose in a Game 7 against the heavily star-studded Brooklyn Nets, many wouldn't be so quick to dismiss Mike Budenholzer.

The team has faced some ups and downs this season as well but look fairly better than the last two years. They've added pieces like Jrue Holiday and PJ Tucker, who have been considered great pickups and have boosted their defense.

Mike Budenholzer has one more year left on his contract, with over $7 million left and it goes without saying that this playoff run is a 'do or die' situation for him.

