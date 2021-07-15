Who has the most 40-point games in NBA Finals?

The NBA Finals has hosted some of the best scorers the game has to offer, from Michael Jordan to LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. However, none of these iconic players tops the list of most 40-point games in NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, it has been raining buckets in the 2021 NBA Finals, where the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are tied at two games apiece. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 40+ points in Games 2 and 3 to join this prestigious list, while Khris Middleton and Devin Booker went berserk to register 40 and 42 points, respectively.

It is worth noting that all three players, except Jae Crowder, are NBA Finals debutants.

Devin Booker went for 42 points in Game 4 while Khris Middleton had 40.



It is the 4th time in NBA Finals history that opposing players scored 40 points in the same game. The last instance was Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson in the 2001 Finals. pic.twitter.com/WnNdIT0inL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 15, 2021

While several records have already been broken in the 2021 NBA postseason, this one is unlikely to change anytime soon:

Which player holds the record for the most 40-point games in NBA Finals?

NBA Hall Of Famer and race grand marshal Jerry West

Jerry West holds the record for the most 40-point games in NBA Finals, which should not come as a shocker to anyone. The LA Lakers point guard remains the only player to have won the NBA Finals MVP award despite being with the losing team (1969).

Although he played in nine NBA Finals but won only one championship, West scored 40+ points on ten different occasions. LeBron James is next on that list with eight despite appearing in one more NBA Finals than the LA Lakers legend.

Every 40-point Finals Game:



Jerry West 10

LeBron 8

MJ 6

Shaq 5

Baylor 4

Kobe, Steph, A.I., Wilt, Kareem 1

Six Players with 2

Ten players with 1 — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) July 15, 2021

Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Elgin Baylor are the other players who comprise the top five. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are some of the other notable active players who have had multiple 40-point outings in NBA Finals.

West was not only a scorer, but he also made everyone in his team better by providing assists. Of the 25 players on this list, West is ranked second in assists, behind only LeBron James, whose tally stands at 66.

Jerry spent his entire 14-year career with the LA Lakers and made All-Star appearances every year. He won the NBA Finals the same year he was awarded the All-Star MVP.

LeBron James is the only active player in the top five and stands a chance of at least tying West's record. The 2021 NBA playoffs marked James' worst run in the playoffs, as he exited in the first round. However, he looks good to compete for at least two more years and vie for at least another championship.

