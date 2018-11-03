NBA: The Worst Starts to an NBA Season Ever

Multiple teams that were hoping to, and some expecting to, push for playoff berths this year have already found themselves dwindling at the bottom of the standings with alarm bells ringing throughout the entire franchise, however.

The Washington Wizards have seen their worst start in quite some time, falling to a 1-7 start after losing at home to OKC while Cleveland have gone from four time reigning Eastern Conference Champions to firing head coach Ty Lue after only six games of his first LeBron-less season. Today we take a look at the teams with the worst start to an NBA season in the history of the NBA.

#3. Philadelphia 76ers - 2014/15

Philadelphia 76ers v Houston Rockets

The future didn't always look so bright for the Philadelphia 76ers, before the hopeful times of duo Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and the 76ers did some serious tanking.

An 0-17 start is not one any fan will hope for, even if it is going to land you a future All-Star in the draft. But that it what happened to the 2014/15 76ers, failing to win a game from October 29th till the 3rd of December. The 76ers were decimated by the competition, only reaching 100 points four times in this 17 game losing streak while allowing over 100 points 12 times.

The lowest point of the season came at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in the name of a 53 point loss where they could only muster 29% from the field. The streak would eventually come to an end in Minnesota where the 76ers were able to overcome a young Timberwolves side by eight points.

The 76ers ending up finishing this devastating season with another 10 game losing streak and a 18-64 record.

