"Not modern day Fela flopping": Internet reacts as Burna Boy postpones concert at FNB stadium due to multiple factors including "lack of ticket sales"

Burna Boy was scheduled to perform at the FNB Stadium in South Africa on September 23, 2023, as part of his ongoing stadium tour. However, the performance, which would be his first in the country this year, has now been postponed to December 16, 2023.

This was announced via a press statement by the official ticketing partner of the show, Ticket Pro:

"We regret to announce the postponement of the highly anticipated Burna Boy concert scheduled to take place at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 23 September 2023. The concert will now take place on 16th of December 2023," the statement read.

"This decision was not made lightly by the promoter, and comes as a result of careful consideration and assessment of various factors, including the lack of ticket sales."

The announcement went viral on social media and several individuals took to Twitter to react to the news of the FNB show being postponed.

"Filling up FNB is not for everyone" - Netizens react to Burna Boy's show being postponed

Netizens were quick to react to Burna Boy's show at the FNB stadium being postponed and took to Twitter to express their opinions about the same. Some netizens suggested that only South African rapper Cassper Nyovest could fill the stadium to capacity.

A few netizens recalled the rapper's comments about never going back to South Africa following the racially motivated attacks on Nigerians living in the country in 2019. They stated that the rapper should not expect to be welcome in the country after his comments.

In 2018, following the violence against ethnic Nigerians living in South Africa, Burna Boy stated that he would never set foot in the country.

"I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the f*ck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this," he said, as per Daily Beast.

He elaborated upon this in an exclusive interview with Uproxx magazine on March 4, 2020, and stated:

"My family is Africa, which is why you will hear me speaking on the South Africa issue, which is why it strikes a nerve. It’s almost like having your whole body, and your hand is not working. That’s what it feels like… Everybody should wake the f*ck up. South Africa and the whole of Africa needs to wake the f*ck up."

Following his statements, Burna Boy had to cancel his appearances in the country due to threats of violence, before ultimately headlining the DStv Delicious Festival in 2022.