What is Lil Durk's religion? Details explored as rapper claims he's not a gang member but a muslim

Lil Durk reportedly practices Islam. The rapper posted an Instagram story on December 12 amidst fellow rapper Young Thug's ongoing RICO case. Although Young Thug's legal situation has been broadcast and has gained widespread attention on the internet, the spotlight has somehow shifted towards Lil Durk.

1090 Jake shared publicly claiming it to be proof of King Yella telling authorities that Lil Durk, Snapp Dogg, Offset, and 600 Breezy are all gang members. Lil Durk responded with a story that read,

"I'm not a gang member ima Muslim."

Likewise, Chris Brown also recently used his gang affiliation to deny that he was antisemitic and argued that he can't be against Jews because he's "piru."

Young Thug and other members of the Young Slime Life gang were arrested in May and charged with violations of the RICO Act. Some other personalities involved include Shannon Stillwell, Javaris Bradford, Justin Cobb, Deamonte Kendrick and Demise McMullen.

Exploring Lil Durk's religion

Lil Durk announced about his religion in April 2020, when in one of his songs, Viral Moment, he said,

"I changed my life, I'm Muslim."

Later in the 2021 track, In the Bible, featuring Drake and Giveon, Lil Durk rapped,

"I'm Muslim/ I go by Quran."

And in a music video for his 2020 song, Street Prayer, the rapper could be seen donning the Islamic Kufi and Thobe as he observes the Islamic prayer.

In May 2022, Durk got several tattoos and revealed them through photos and videos on Instagram. Although the rapper has his whole body covered in tattoos, a specific one on his legs featuring the words "Allahu Akbar" stirred controversy.

After his tattoo went public, many condemned the rapper, arguing that it was considered Haram and contrary to Islamic principles.

In May 2023, the rapper's religious belief influenced one of his fans, who took to Instagram to announce his conversion to Islam. In an Instagram post, the African fan can be seen donning an all-white thobe and kneeling with his palms outstretched. The fan then wipes his face and arms and leans forward, a symbolic gesture of cleaning himself in Islam.

In the background can be seen Lil Durk's rap group, Only the Family wall decal. His track Pelle Coat from the album Almost Healed was also stitched into the post, with the lyrics,

"Mornin' time I pray to Allah/Forgive me for the shit I did/Let me get closer to my kids/Can you protect all of my friends."

The OTF rapper got wind of the viral post and took to Instagram stories to acknowledge the fan, saying,

"This what makes me feel good everything happens for a reason."

On June 7, 2023, Durk posted a series of Instagram stories calling for prayer in his hometown. In the story he said,

"I want to hold the biggest prayer in Chicago for the Muslims that bring everybody together soon. Pride to the side, then after (getting problems) off they chest, help the petty beef go away. Private location.

Although Durk is trying to avoid conflicts with the police authorities and gang members, he seems to have allegedly upset a number of Spotify listeners. When the platform released their annual Wrapped, individuals who weren't frequent listeners of the Chicago native were surprised to see him among their top five most-played songs of the year from Almost Healed LP.