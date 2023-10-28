Why is Chris Brown getting sued? Lawsuit claims explored over singer’s Tequila bottle nightclub beating

Chris Brown is facing a lawsuit filed by a man named Abe Diaw, who alleges that the singer assaulted him by smashing a bottle of Don Julio 1942 over his head during an incident that took place in February at a TAPE nightclub in England. This altercation occurred while Chris Brown was on his Under the Influence Tour.

Diaw is currently hospitalized due to torn ligaments and cuts to his head. Along with the physical injuries, Diaw claimed the entire incident has also given him emotional distress and trauma and he is suing for damages.

"Crushing Blows" is the word used by Abe Diaw to describe Chris Brown's attempts

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Diaw had known Brown for several years and initially believed that the singer was going in for a hug. Instead, Brown showered him with "crushing blows" that rendered him unconscious and in the hospital. He also claimed that the singer continued to kick him as he lay unconscious on the floor.

During an interview with The Sun in April, Diaw said;

"He hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well. He's making out it was one of his entourage but it was him. I've spoken to the police and they hope to resolve the matter soon. It's now in the hands of my solicitor and I can't comment further."

Diaw is a music producer and claims to have known Chris Brown for seven years in his lawsuit. He also claimed that he believed the star's approach was with the intention to greet him and that there is surveillance footage of the alleged attack which is currently in police possession.

According to the Daily Mail, Chris Brown's representatives claimed that the actor had plans to visit the police station after his UK Under the Influence tour dates. However, according London's Metropolitan Police reads:

"Two men were due to attend a police station for a voluntary interview on March 29 but did not attend. Enquiries are ongoing to locate them."

This is not the first time Chris Brown has been in the limelight for violence. In 2009, Brown made headlines for his altercation with then-girlfriend Rihanna. A photo of Rihanna showing her with severe bruising led to criminal charges against the singer, who then subsequently pleaded guilty to assault and completed his probation in March 2015.

Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran got a five-year restraining order against the singer in June 2017 and accused him of being aggressive towards her and demanded her return the money and jewels he gave her during their relationship.