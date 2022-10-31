Who is Karrueche Tran? Meet the host of Fuse's upcoming competition series Upcycle Nation

Upcycle Nation is set to reuse and reimagine textiles so that they don’t end up in a landfill somewhere. The show will feature creative ways of repurposing previously loved items and transforming them into something that everyone wants a piece of.

Joining the latest competition series is Karrueche Tran, an actress and socialite, who previously appeared as Virginia in Claws.

The show’s official synopsis reads:

"Hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Karrueche Tran, Upcycle Nation features aspiring designers and upcyclers from around the country who compete to transform everyday items into fashion-forward streetwear. Fashion mogul Jérôme LaMaar and upcycling innovator Peder Cho star alongside Tran as expert judges."

The show is set to premiere on November 2, 2022, at 10 pm ET on Fuse TV.

Emmy Award Winner Karrueche Tran to appear as host of Upcycle Nation

The American actress, model, and socialite first gained fame for being Chris Brown’s girlfriend. However, she has since then made a name for herself in the fashion industry by working as a freelance stylist amongst the elite.

Tran's jewelry line, Kae by Karruehce, is inspired by her childhood in Los Angeles in the 1990s. The Upcycle Nation host is proud of her black and Asian culture, which is reflected in her brand.

The 34-year-old was set to launch her own clothing line while she was still dating Brown and had even collaborated with his team of stylists. The brand, however, never took off, disappointing legions of her fans. Tran eventually started modeling, representing brands like Crooks & Castles, for which she was also a brand ambassador.

This was followed by multiple acting gigs and a Daytime Emmy Award for her role in The Day in 2016 and a HollyWeb Festival and Best Online Soap award for the same.

Tran is set to make a return to television with Upcycle Nation, where she will serve as both a host and an executive producer. She told The Garnette Report that she had a great time working with Jérôme LaMaar and Peder Cho on the show, and that not only is it entertaining to watch, but it also teaches people how to be creative with their clothing.

She further said:

"I know a lot of fashion brands are aiming to move towards sustainability and I can’t wait for people to see how creative and inspiring the contestants were with so little to work with!"

More about Upcycle Nation

The goal of the show is to promote sustainability and the reuse of unwanted clothing. It will feature 24 contestants, three of whom will appear at a time as the show progresses, competing in challenges to transform "previously loved items" into innovative pieces of clothing.

The contestants set to compete in the show include Julian Carter, Rachel Litiatco, Dawn Emry, Michael Gonzales, Tylo May, April Yang, Ruben Isaza, Donnie Davis, Thommy Douglass, Jonas King, Acadia Herbst, Andrew Burgess, Tori Kobayashi, Denise Samson, Georgia Culp, Mahdiyyah Muhammad, Mi Legget, Anna Molinari, Tylia Henry, Chris Yuen, Alex Kato, Daniel Grier, Paige Sechrist, and Elvira Zamora.

