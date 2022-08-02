"Memories that will last with them forever": Chris Brown responds as meet and greet photos go viral amid ticket backlash

Chris Brown is receiving immense flack on social media after images of his recent concert meet and greet went viral. Many found the images to be inappropriate. Following the heap of backlash the singer received, the Back To Love singer took to Instagram to justify his actions.
On Tuesday, July 19, pictures of fans along with Chris “Breezy” Brown at a meet-and-greet at one of his One of Them Ones Tour concerts went viral. A few of the fan images uploaded online showcased the 33-year-old singer holding fans’ derrieres and posing inappropriately.
“When artist (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years… I have the coolest fans on the planet.. I appreciate the f**k outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever.”
The singer's Instagram story further read:
“Unlike most of these lame a*s artist that won’t even make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible.. so Ima go all out for my fans!!!!”
Meanwhile, as other fans uploaded photos of themselves with Chris Brown, followers of the singer argued that the ticket prices for the meet and greet were outrageous. Many believed that paying $1,000 for a photo-op was appalling.
Ticket prices for Chris Brown's meet and greet has internet divided
As the debate about ticket prices and inappropriate images continued online, Chris Brown tried to defend the photos to his 117 million followers on Instagram. The Go Crazy singer did not address the hefty ticket prices at the time of writing.
After the singer put out his statement about the pictures, fans were quick to forgive him. A few followers wrote online:
“These pics are mad cute” -forever.siri/Instagram
“I think how he taking pictures with them dope. F**k what everyone else is saying” -boredjawn/Instagram
“He better show out! TRUE SUPERSTAR ENERGY” -billboardbaby/Instagram
Many fans stated that $1000 for a meet and greet session was excessive.
As netizens continued to argue about the same online, rapper Yung Bleu defended the artist, saying that the price “ain’t bad” for a “life long memory.” His tweet read:
“1000$ for a life long memory/moment ain’t bad . Y’all ain’t gone have no memories when y’all get old only thing y’all gone remember is paying bills.”
Everything to know about Chris Browns ongoing tour with Lil Baby
Chris Brown and Lil Baby have finished four shows on their One Of Them Ones tour. The duo kicked it off on July 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The tour is taking them through Boston, Toronto, Atlanta, and other cities before ending in Las Vegas on August 27.
Prior to Chris Brown hitting the road for the tour, he admitted in an interview with Big Boy that he was nervous about his upcoming concerts. He said:
“Man, that’s gonna be fun. I still get nervous. I’m anxious about it, I have sleepless nights. I’m thinking of ideas. Because it’s the excitement, it’s adrenaline, it’s like a give and take. If you don’t understand that… you know energy, you can feel energy.”
This is not the first time the artists have come together. The two collaborated on Tory Lanez’s song Flexible in 2018.