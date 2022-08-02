"Memories that will last with them forever": Chris Brown responds as meet and greet photos go viral amid ticket backlash

Chris Brown is receiving immense flack on social media after images of his recent concert meet and greet went viral. Many found the images to be inappropriate. Following the heap of backlash the singer received, the Back To Love singer took to Instagram to justify his actions.

On Tuesday, July 19, pictures of fans along with Chris “Breezy” Brown at a meet-and-greet at one of his One of Them Ones Tour concerts went viral. A few of the fan images uploaded online showcased the 33-year-old singer holding fans’ derrieres and posing inappropriately.

“When artist (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years… I have the coolest fans on the planet.. I appreciate the f**k outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever.”

The singer's Instagram story further read:

“Unlike most of these lame a*s artist that won’t even make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible.. so Ima go all out for my fans!!!!”

Meanwhile, as other fans uploaded photos of themselves with Chris Brown, followers of the singer argued that the ticket prices for the meet and greet were outrageous. Many believed that paying $1,000 for a photo-op was appalling.

The Black Daria™️ @Morrysn @KameronBennett Let’s say we were going to ignore his abusive past. These ladies paid $1,000 to meet a man who would kick them out of his section for being too dark. Like…why @KameronBennett Let’s say we were going to ignore his abusive past. These ladies paid $1,000 to meet a man who would kick them out of his section for being too dark. Like…why 😂

🐝/Fineassgirls/rihnavy/bardi/Dreamville/ImWitKap @Countrygirltip @KameronBennett Y’all paid a rack to look like y’all at the club taking a pic 🤦🏽‍♀️ @KameronBennett Y’all paid a rack to look like y’all at the club taking a pic 🤦🏽‍♀️

Ticket prices for Chris Brown's meet and greet has internet divided

DJ Kam Bennett @KameronBennett They selling Chris Brown meet & greet passes for $1,000.. yall think it’s worth it? They selling Chris Brown meet & greet passes for $1,000.. yall think it’s worth it? https://t.co/JwNgCwW7EQ

As the debate about ticket prices and inappropriate images continued online, Chris Brown tried to defend the photos to his 117 million followers on Instagram. The Go Crazy singer did not address the hefty ticket prices at the time of writing.

After the singer put out his statement about the pictures, fans were quick to forgive him. A few followers wrote online:

“These pics are mad cute” -forever.siri/Instagram

“I think how he taking pictures with them dope. F**k what everyone else is saying” -boredjawn/Instagram

“He better show out! TRUE SUPERSTAR ENERGY” -billboardbaby/Instagram

☁️ 𝚔 𝚑 𝚛 𝚒 𝚜 𝚝 𝚒 𝚊 𝚗 ૐ @KayBeMo Sorry not sorry, but I’m thoroughly enjoying these Chris brown M&G photos! Sorry not sorry, but I’m thoroughly enjoying these Chris brown M&G photos! 😆

helo @hwloiza these fans are living the dream, chris brown definitely have the best M&G photos I've seen 🥰 @chrisbrown these fans are living the dream, chris brown definitely have the best M&G photos I've seen 🥰 @chrisbrown https://t.co/Mu65yfRN2Y

Many fans stated that $1000 for a meet and greet session was excessive.

ZIZI @DonZionda @KameronBennett Mfs will spend 200k on a picture of a sad ape. I ain't gone judge somebody for spending a rack on a pic of themselves with someone they like @KameronBennett Mfs will spend 200k on a picture of a sad ape. I ain't gone judge somebody for spending a rack on a pic of themselves with someone they like

YAKWTFGO🇩🇴✊🏾 @Santanasworld88 Y’all paying a 1000$ for Chris brown photos?? Y’all paying a 1000$ for Chris brown photos?? https://t.co/q9Ii1bi4cE

As netizens continued to argue about the same online, rapper Yung Bleu defended the artist, saying that the price “ain’t bad” for a “life long memory.” His tweet read:

“1000$ for a life long memory/moment ain’t bad . Y’all ain’t gone have no memories when y’all get old only thing y’all gone remember is paying bills.”

BLEU @_YungBleu twitter.com/kobesesay24/st… Edward 🇸🇱 @kobesesay24 Lmao this man paid a stack for a pic with Chris brown don’t try to be cool now STAN jump on him like that other girl Lmao this man paid a stack for a pic with Chris brown don’t try to be cool now STAN jump on him like that other girl 😭😭 https://t.co/8EUjruMKLD 1000$ for a life long memory/moment ain’t bad . Y’all ain’t gone have no memories when y’all get old only thing y’all gone remember is paying bills 1000$ for a life long memory/moment ain’t bad . Y’all ain’t gone have no memories when y’all get old only thing y’all gone remember is paying bills 😂 twitter.com/kobesesay24/st…

Everything to know about Chris Browns ongoing tour with Lil Baby

Chris Brown and Lil Baby have finished four shows on their One Of Them Ones tour. The duo kicked it off on July 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The tour is taking them through Boston, Toronto, Atlanta, and other cities before ending in Las Vegas on August 27.

Prior to Chris Brown hitting the road for the tour, he admitted in an interview with Big Boy that he was nervous about his upcoming concerts. He said:

“Man, that’s gonna be fun. I still get nervous. I’m anxious about it, I have sleepless nights. I’m thinking of ideas. Because it’s the excitement, it’s adrenaline, it’s like a give and take. If you don’t understand that… you know energy, you can feel energy.”

This is not the first time the artists have come together. The two collaborated on Tory Lanez’s song Flexible in 2018.

