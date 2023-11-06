Rebecca Ferguson announces new album and UK tour 2024: Tracklist, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Rebecca Ferguson has announced a new album, titled Heaven – Part II, which is scheduled to be released on December 5, 2023. In support of her album, the singer has also announced a new tour, which is scheduled to be held from May 17, 2024, to June 2, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Scotland.

The singer announced the new album alongside the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Cardiff, Glasgow, and Brighton, among other cities, via a post on her official Instagram page on November 6, 2023.

The presale for the tour will be available on November 8, 2023, and can be accessed by registering for the official fan club of the singer. General tickets will be available on November 10, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed at the official website of the singer or through Ticketmaster UK.

Rebecca Ferguson 2024 UK tour dates

Rebecca Ferguson is set to release her fifth studio album, Heaven – Part II, on December 5, 2023. The album is a direct successor to the singer's debut album of the same name, Heaven, which was released in 2011. The singer has also previously stated that the upcoming album will be her last, as she retires from music to dedicate her time to advocacy for artists facing discrimination.

"My final album will drop next year and will be a combination of songs I have written over the past 10 years. After my retirement, I will dedicate my time and energy into helping and nurturing emerging artists and fighting for better treatment."

The singer will play at the Liverpool Philaharmonic Hall in Liverpool on November 18, 2023, to launch her album. Subsequent to the Liverpool concert and after the release of the album, the singer will embark on the newly announced UK and Scotland album tour to support it.

The full list of dates and venues for the Rebecca Ferguson Heaven – Part II 2024 UK tour is given below:

May 17, 2024 - Manchester, UK at Bridgewater Hall

May 18, 2024 - Cardiff, Wales (UK) at New Theater

May 19, 2024 - Basingstoke, UK at Basingstoke Anvil

May 24, 2024 - York, UK at Barbican

May 25, 2024 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at Newcastle Upon Tyne Theater

May 26, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland at Pavillion Theater

May 31, 2024 - London, UK at Cadogan Hall

June 1, 2024 - Brighton, UK at Theater Royal

June 2, 2024 - Wolverhampton, UK at Wulfrum Hall

Rebecca Ferguson made her debut in December 2011

Rebecca Ferguson released her debut studio album, Heaven, on December 5, 2011. The multi-platinum-certified album remains the singer's most successful album to date, having peaked at number 3 on the UK and Scottish studio charts.

The singer subsequently released her second studio album, Freedom, on December 2, 2013. The album peaked at number 6 on the UK album chart and number 12 on the Scottish album chart.

The singer released her third studio album, Lady Sings the Blues, on March 9, 2015. The album peaked at number 7 on the UK album chart and at number 8 on the Scottish studio album chart.

Rebecca Ferguson released her last studio album, Superwoman, on October 14, 2016. The album peaked at number 7 on the UK and Scottish album charts.