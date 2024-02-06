Xavi 2024 U.S. tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Xavi 2024 U.S. tour is scheduled to be held from April 2, 2024, to May 12, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour, titled Poco a Poco Tour, is in support of the singer's 2023 single of the same name and will also feature a couple of Mexico dates before the main US tour dates begin.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Los Angeles, Santa Ana, Las Vegas, and Phoenix, among others, via a post on his official Facebook page on February 5, 2024:

Artist Presale for the tour will be available from February 7, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. The presale can be accessed by signing up at the singer's official website. There will also be a Ticketmaster presale from February 8, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, which can be accessed with the code 801 Poco.

Live Nation presale will also be available from the same date and time. The presale code for said presale is ENERGY and can be accessed via the official Live Nation page for the tour.

General tickets for the tour will be available from February 9, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Tickets can be purchased from Xavi's official website or via Live Nation or Ticketmaster respectively, however, the prices have not been announced yet.

Xavi 2024 U.S tour dates and venues

Xavi released his Poco a Poco single in collaboration with Los Dareyes de la Sierra in 2023. The single peaked at number 6 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Billboard chart.

Now Xavi is bringing along the single and his other music on his first ever US tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Xavi 2024 U.S tour is given below, including the two Mexico dates preceeding it:

March 28, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico at Auditorio BlackBerry

March 30, 2024 - Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico at Teatro Diana

April 2, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at The Roxy Theatre

April 5, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox SoDo

April 6, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

April 7, 2024 - Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory

April 11, 2024 - Arcata, California at Arcata Theatre Lounge

April 12, 2024 – Santa Rosa, California at Ruth Finley Theater

April 13, 2024 - Santa Cruz, California at The Catalyst

April 14, 2024 – San Luis Obispo, California at Freemont Theatre

April 18, 2024 – Riverside, California at Riverside Municipal Auditorium

April 19, 2024 – Santa Ana, California The Observatory

April 21, 2024 –San Diego, California at The Observatory North Park

April 26, 2024 –Bakersfield, California at Fox Theater,

April 27, 2024 –Las Vegas, Nevada at House of Blues Las Vegas

April 28, 2024 - Salt Lake City, Utah at The Union Event Center

May 1, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

May 2, 2024 – Tucson, Arizona at The Rialto Theatre

May 3, 2024 - Midland, Texas at La Hacienda Event Center

May 5, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at The Plaza Theatre

May 9, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Tower Theatre

May 10, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues Dallas

May 11 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues Houston,

May 12, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at The Aztec Theatre

Aside from his Poco a Poco single, Xavi is best known for his La Diabla single, which was released on November 30, 2023. The single peaked at number 3 on the Global 200 Billboard chart.