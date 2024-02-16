“THERE’S MORE MUSIC?”: Yeat teasing a new release for 2093 on Instagram has fans speculating

Yeat just dropped his highly anticipated fourth studio album, titled 2093, on all streaming platforms via Field Trip Recordings and Capitol Records.

A couple of hours into its release, Yeat (Noah Olivier Smith) took to Instagram to post a carousel and a couple of stories that hinted at what he had coming next. It appears this project will have multiple "Phases," with Phase 1 being the 2093 album.

Today (Feb. 16), Noah posted a link to his story, captioning it "Phase 1," which directs fans to 2093's official website. It appears that the 2093 merchandise listed on his website is also part of the rapper's plan for Phase 1 of his project.

Screenshot from Yeat's official website for '2093' (Image via 2093. shop)

Upon scrolling down, a blurred-out picture of more 2093 merchandise was listed, with "Phase 2" clearly written over the image.

Once this announcement was made, several Yeat fans took to X to discuss what these different "Phases" aim to deliver, with one fan even speculating that the rapper is hinting at dropping "more music."

Since most of Yeat's posts and announcements for 2093 have been cryptic, his fanbase has been coming up with various theories and speculations about what Phase 2 of the project would entail.

"Leaving everyone clueless": Fans discuss Yeat's announcement for Phase 2 of 2093

Along with the post on his story, the rapper followed up with a carousel on his Instagram, which included a video where an announcement was being broadcast about 2093.

The distorted video shows the sounds of police cars in the background as an ongoing riot takes place. The news reporter announces, during the video, that "something new is coming," with Japanese inscriptions appearing several times during the clip.

"2093ISNOW PHASE 2 TOMORROW……..," reads the caption on the video.

All of these posts led fans to speculate online about what the rapper has in store for Phase 2 of his recently released studio album. One fan was seen citing how it could be Noah's intention to leave everybody "clueless."

Given the 2093 website showcases a blurred picture of more merch for Phase 2. Many fans were found speculating how the rapper could be hinting that the next phase in his project would be all about 2093 album merch.

A few fans were seen predicting that Phase 2 will include more songs to 2093, with speculation that a song with features from Drake or Lil Uzi Vert could be released.

One fan appeared to predict that Yeat may release the rest of "the Lyfestyle snippets," which would build on the lore his record label, Lyfestyle Corporation, has been actively posting on their official Instagram account since November 2023.

The 2093 album consists of multiple tracks that conceptually revolve around a dystopian reality where the rapper acts as the CEO of a fictional company named "Lyfestyle Corporation."

