“Listening to you crying about my team”: Lil Wayne hilariously roasts 50 Cent amid NBA All-Star Celebrity Game commentary

Rappers 50 Cent and Lil Wayne squared off as assistant coaches in Friday’s Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, resulting in an entertaining back-and-forth exchange.

50 Cent coached Team Shannon alongside NFL legends Shannon Sharpe and Peyton Manning. Meanwhile, Lil Wayne coached Team Stephen A. alongside ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and Las Vegas Aces Star forward A’ja Wilson.

During the broadcast, 50 Cent and Lil Wayne provided brief in-game commentary. However, upon donning the headset, 50 Cent first quipped that Lil Wayne was not yet at the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Where’s Wayne? Where’s Wayne? He’s not even here yet,” 50 Cent said.

“I’m right here. I’m right here,” Lil Wayne said.

“I didn’t see him yet,” 50 Cent said.

After getting Lil Wayne’s attention, 50 Cent initiated small talk, resulting in Lil Wayne comically calling him out for complaining too much during the game.

“What’s up, baby?” 50 Cent asked.

“I’m good, man, I’m listening to you crying about my team,” Lil Wayne said.

“You guys are cheaters, man,” 50 Cent said.

Check out the humorous moment below:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Team Shannon vs Team Stephen A. stats and box scores

50 Cent gets last laugh as his team defeats Lil Wayne’s in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

50 Cent and Lil Wayne didn’t appear to be too aware of what was going on during Friday’s All-Star Celebrity Game. The two questioned the game’s rules as well as who some of the players on the court were during their time on the broadcast.

Nonetheless, following their trash talk, 50 Cent got the last laugh, as his Team Shannon defeated Lil Wayne’s Team Stephen A. 100-91.

Team Shannon was led by a game-high 37 points, 16 rebounds and four steals on 54.8% shooting from Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons. Parsons’ dominant performance earned him the 2024 All-Star Celebrity Game MVP award.

Expand Tweet

Another standout for Team Shannon was LA Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who recorded 16 points, four assists and three steals.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Houston Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud did all he could to keep Team Stephen A. in the game down the stretch. Stroud finished with 31 points and nine rebounds.

Expand Tweet

After the game, 50 Cent and Shannon Sharpe touched on their victory. Sharpe highlighted his squad’s strong team play.

“Well, what we knew was going to happen was they were going to play individual ball and we were going to play team ball,” Sharpe said.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent celebrated his bet that Team Shannon would win by at least six points. He also expressed confidence that the outcome of the game was never in doubt.

“I said six, we won by nine. I already knew,” 50 Cent said.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Could Micah Parsons have played in NBA? Looking at Cowboys linebacker’s basketball credentials