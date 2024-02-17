Could Micah Parsons have played in NBA? Looking at Cowboys linebacker’s basketball credentials

A career in the NBA could've worked out well for Micah Parsons. However, he opted to focus on playing football and developing his talents, making it possible for him to play at the professional level. But there was a time in his life when he could've been dribbling on the hardwood instead of tackling opponents on the field.

Like many star athletes, Parsons played two sports in high school. While developing his talents in football, he was also a basketball athlete for Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. At 6-foot-3, he has an ideal height for an NBA guard.

However, his physique didn't fit his height as he was built a bit stockier than most basketball players. Parsons is inches further away from playing a big man position, but his strength and build could've been an advantage for him. In the past, fans have seen vertically challenged big men thrive in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most famous name that many can recognize is NBA legend, Charles Barkley, who was listed as 6-foot-6 but was an 11-time All-Star, and dominated the power forward position. There were also rumors that he was shorter than his listed height and was only 6-foot-4 tall.

Parsons could have been a decent NBA player in this era. With teams opting to play smaller and faster, a strong presence inside who can overpower opposing big men could be an advantage.

In high school, the Dallas Cowboys linebacker held down the center position, according to sources. Parsons bullied his opponents inside, making use of his physical attributes. In an interview with Ryan Baillargeon in 2017, the athlete explained that he knew his role and played it to perfection.

“I just played my role,” Parsons said. “I would get putbacks, grab rebounds, do a little bit of work down low.”

Expand Tweet

Parsons also played against Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Lonnie Walker IV.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Are you delusional?": Micah Parsons loses it after CJ Stroud's wild Kobe Bryant-Michael Jordan comparison

Micah Parsons' dunk gets MVP nod in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game came to a wrap with Team Shannon getting a 100-91 win against Team Stephen A. Micah Parsons earned the MVP award after putting on a show for the fans. He finished the game with 37 points, 16 rebounds and four steals.

During the game, he put on a dunk fest for the fans that even sports analyst Pat McAfee was energized.

"Micah Parsons is a DAWWWGGG," McAfee posted on X.

Expand Tweet

The NFL star also had a back-to-back dunk with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, Puka Nakua.

Watch the video below to see the two football stars put on their aerial show.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Cowboys' Micah Parsons challenges LeBron James to Madden showdown, jersey on the line