"Are you delusional?": Micah Parsons loses it after CJ Stroud's wild Kobe Bryant-Michael Jordan comparison

Micah Parsons and CJ Stroud are joining the discussion about putting up the best five in NBA history and then pitting them against each other. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker had as his guest on his podcast the Houston Texans quarterback to set aside football and talk basketball. After naming his best five basketball players, Parsons asked Stroud to form his lineup.

Stroud started with Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry before adding the late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year couldn’t finish naming his players as Parsons interrupted him. Dallas’ flamboyant defensive ace told Stroud that Michael Jordan was “gonna play hands and feet on Steph.”

CJ Stroud countered by saying that Curry was going to drop at least 25-30 points on the Chicago Bulls legend. Micah Parsons could hardly utter something out of disbelief following the quarterback’s comments. Parsons added that “His Airness” is a top-five defensive player at the guard position.

The discussion between the two went a little more fierce when Stroud added:

“He [Jordan] might not be even better than Kobe [Bryant] in defense! What are you talking about?

Parsons was so upset he didn’t even know what to reply to Stroud’s comments:

“Oh, oh, yo?! Bro, are you delusional? For real, I’m worried about you. I’m scared because the people are gonna criticize you for this, man. They’re gonna say, ‘What is CJ talking?’ They’re not gonna believe you’re a true hooper after saying something like that.”

The debate about who between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant was a better defender is not something new. Fans have had testy debates over the years making arguments for and against both players. Jordan was a nine-time member of the All-NBA Defensive First team and was the Defensive Player of the Year during the 1987-88 season.

Meanwhile, Bryant had nine First Team All-Defense selections like Jordan and added three more as a Second Team All-Defense member. The “Black Mamba” has the most such honor among guards in league history.

Micah Parsons and CJ Stroud are both firmly convinced that they are right. It’s a discussion that might be repeated once they see each other again.

Micah Parsons and CJ Stroud will take on each other in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

ESPN First Take co-hosts Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith will be the coaches for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 16 in Indiana. Sharpe will be assisted on the bench by 50 Cent and football legend Peyton Manning. Smith will have Lil Wayne and WNBA star A’ja Wilson by his side.

Among those who will be playing for Sharpe will be Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys star linebacker. CJ Stroud, the Houston Texans quarterback will be part of the roster under Smith.

If the discussion between Parsons and Stroud about Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant became heated, things could go up a notch next weekend. They will go head to head on the basketball court for a change.

CJ Stroud threw the gauntlet at Micah Parsons in the middle of their Jordan-Bryant argument:

“I don’t care. I’m a bucket. Come guard me.”

It will be an interesting subplot that fans will be watching out for during the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

