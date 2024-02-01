"REAL MUSIC BACK": Fans excited as Paramore releases a cover of 'Burning Down the House' for a tribute album being curated by A24

On January 31, 2024, Paramore, the 20-year-old pop-punk band, released their version of a classic hit, Burning Down The House, by the legendary 70s rock band Talking Heads.

Paramore was trending on January 8, 2024, for their surprise social media wipeout after their deal with Atlantic Records ended. They returned to Instagram a day later, posting a teaser of their upcoming rendition of Burning Down The House.

This teaser revealed that the new song was part of a tracklist curated by A24 to support their recently released restoration of Talking Heads' 1984 acclaimed concert film, Stop Making Sense.

Burning Down The House has been confirmed to be track one of the tribute album, featuring 16 tracks from 16 artists, including Paramore, Miley Cyrus, Lorde, Teezo Touchdown, and more.

Fans appeared excited about the upcoming project, and with the release of the first single from the album, many took to social media to share their excitement over the new song.

"Paramore is literally the most perfect choice": Fans react to 'Burning Down The House'

Fans have taken to social media to express their opinions and initial reactions to the 2024 rendition of Burning Down The House. The internet appeared flooded with responses from excited fans sharing tweets and gifs supporting the single.

Many fans took to X to showcase their love and support for the remade version of Talking Heads' classic hit. One fan even suggested that Paramore's aesthetic was best suited to bringing this song back to life.

Several positive reactions followed, with fans showcasing their appreciation for Burning Down The House by highlighting their excitement in their support posts.

Fans even shared clips and images from the teaser for Burning Down The House's music video, showering the band with more praise for their take on the 70s hit.

A few supporters highlighted their surprise at hearing of the new Paramore x SZA collaboration, which was announced around the same time the single was dropped.

Upon hearing this news, one user seemed shocked and tried to piece together all the announcements the band's team had released over the past few days.

More about the A24 tribute album

On January 31, A24 revealed the full list of features from their upcoming tribute album, dedicated to the revered rock band Talking Heads, by taking to social media to post a teaser video for the upcoming album.

The teaser showcased high-exposure color-graded clips from their remade "Stop Making Sense" concert film, with 16 artists and bands listed towards the end of the video. Although the release date for this project hasn't been announced yet, the caption at the end promised,

"Coming soon"

The following artists and bands will be featured on the upcoming album:

Paramore

Miley Cyrus

Lorde

Girl In Red

The National

Teezo Touchdown

Kevin Abstract

BADBADNOTGOOD

Toro y Moi

Blondshell

DJ Tunez

Jean Dawson

Chicano Batman

The Linda Lindas

El Mato A Un Policia Motorizado

The Cavemen

With highly positive reactions received for Paramore's Burning Down The House, fans remain on the edge of their seats awaiting further information from A24 about the tribute album.