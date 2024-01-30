"That song can not drop without a video": Skepta confirms his collaboration with Portable titled 'TonyMontana' is coming soon

On January 30, Skepta (Big Smoke) teased a collaboration with Portable, an underground Nigerian artist. The rapper released a clip from their song titled Tony Montana on TikTok, which then went viral on social media.

Many assumed the TikTok video was an official confirmation the single was about to be released given the fact Big Smoke had reposted the video to his X feed, as captured below.

The UK rapper later clarified his statement by saying he only confirmed the song's existence. Although Skepta seemingly confirmed Tony Montana will hit streaming platforms soon, no official release date has been announced yet.

Big Smoke responded to a fan requesting the Portable collaboration be dropped soon by stating the single would be released when a music video was filmed.

With his latest single, Jangrova (Feat. Idris Elba and Odumodublvck), breaking into the Nigerian Top 100 charts, anticipation for more Skepta music is increasing daily.

The one-minute teaser shared online sent fans into a frenzy with many taking to X to share their anticipation for the Skepta x Portable collaboration.

"Skepta and Portable isn’t a thing I thought would happen": Fans react to Skepta teasing a new song

Many fans took to X to reshare the TikTok video Big Smoke posted for Tony Montana, expressing their excitement and surprise over the new collaboration.

One fan tweeted out their anticipation for the rapper's upcoming Big Smoke Fest on July 26, stating how they couldn't wait to see the artist perform and sing along to the lyrics.

More fan reactions flooded Big Smoke's social media feed, expressing their surprise at hearing this song. The clip featured lines like:

"Every day is a celebration, this one for all my people who couldn't make it."

Many also showed support and gratitude towards the UK rapper for his collaboration, highlighting Portable's verse as a standout feature of the short clip.

Dedicated Portable fans, while showing their support for his collaboration with Big Smoke, seemed to indicate their concern for the artist's future now that he's collaborating with international artists.

However, it was evident that most Portable fans seemed extremely excited about this collaboration. Several fans indicated how far Portable has come in his career and showered the rapper with support for his progress.

Big Smoke has been showing his love and admiration for Nigerian artists and culture over the past few months, most notably in his recent directorial debut Tribal Mark which featured a 90% ethnic cast and production crew.

With Jangrova achieving major success on the Nigerian charts and Big Smoke's latest collaboration with Portable, fans appear pleased that the UK rapper is returning to his roots.