Skepta just released a new song titled Gas Me Up (Diligent), following up on his recent collaboration with Idris Elba and ODUMODUBLVCK in Jangrova, acting as the lead single for his upcoming movie titled Tribal Mark.

Gas Me Up (Diligent) was produced by Cardo and finds the rapper reflecting on his come-up to becoming a successful artist, best evidenced in lines like,

"I made a milli on this phone with a cracked screen. So don't beat around a bush, please, say what you mean."

The rapper's name has been trending over the past week, given his upcoming directorial debut with Tribal Mark and the Jangrova music video, which acted as a trailer for the movie.

His newly released single seems to please fans as they show appreciation toward the artist for "returning to his roots."

"I’ve been waiting since the first day I heard this snippet": Fans react to Skepta's newly released single

Fans have been showering the rapper with praise and support for his newly released single, Gas Me Up, which dropped today.

Many of his supporters have taken to X to share their appreciation for the new song. One user expressed how he believes Skepta is in a class of his own and can't be competed with, stating,

"still i can’t see no competition."

Many users praised the new single and the rapper's ability to create catchy music.

Many fans also praised Cardo and his bouncy production style on the track.

As fans prepare to watch Tribal Mark, which hits cinemas tomorrow, they appear satisfied that their favorite artist is still performing music reminiscent of his earlier hits.

More about Tribal Mark

The film's plot revolves around a group of Nigerian immigrants navigating life in a foreign land, interwoven into a storyline involving the undercover Black Secret Service.

Skepta interviewed with BBC UK on January 24 to provide further insight into the film. He explained how his short film resembles 2019's Oscar-winning film The Joker. He also states that the main character is an anti-hero named Mark, who travels to London and becomes a secret agent, similar to James Bond.

He said,

"I wanted to make a character for black actors since I got bored with the narrative over whether black actors could play James Bond. It wouldn't make sense if loads of white actors kept asking to play Black Panther, because he is black."

Tribal Mark was produced under the rapper's 1PLUS1 production company and boasts a 90% minority ethnic cast and production team.

