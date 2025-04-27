Nelly Korda's scorecard after the final round of the Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda’s hopes of defending her title at the Chevron Championship have gone under the water after her final round on Sunday, April 27. She has dropped out of the top 10 standings on the leaderboard.

Korda shot a 2-under par 70 in the final round of the 2025 Chevron Championship. She began her round with pars on the first three holes. A birdie on the par-5 fourth brought her to 1-under.

She kept that score through the sixth, then dropped a shot on the par-3 seventh with a bogey. Korda responded with a birdie at the eighth, but followed it up with a bogey on the ninth, making the turn at even par.

On the back nine, Korda gained momentum with back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th holes, reaching 2-under. She gave one back with a bogey on the 12th but added a birdie at the 13th to return to 2-under. She then made five consecutive pars, finishing the back nine in 34 strokes.

Nelly Korda at The Chevron Championship - Source: Imagn

Her round included five birdies and three bogeys. Korda played a consistent final round, recording an even par front nine and a 2-under back nine. She ended the round at 2-under par, carding a total score of 70 for the day.

She opened her title defense with a disappointing score of 77. Even her rounds of 68 and 71 could not get her back in contention.

How has Nelly Korda’s 2025 season been so far?

Prior to the Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda had made five starts in 2025, recording one runner-up finish and three top-20 results. She opened her season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on January 30, where she finished in second place.

Korda posted rounds of 71, 67, 67, and 65, ending at 18-under par with a total score of 270. Her performance earned her $227,854 and 320.00 Race to CME Globe points.

At the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, Korda finished tied for seventh place. She shot rounds of 68, 68, 65, and 71 to finish at 12-under par with a total of 272, collecting $51,522 in prize money and 90.00 points.

Korda then competed in the Ford Championship and finished tied for 22nd with scores of 67, 65, 73, and 69. Her 14-under par total of 274 earned her $22,539 and 37.00 points. At the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, Korda tied for 28th. She recorded scores of 78, 73, and 75, finishing 10-over par with a total of 226. She earned $15,656 and 24.43 points.

Then, at the JM Eagle LA Championship, Nelly Korda finished tied for 16th place. She shot 67, 68, 67, and 72 for a 14-under par total of 274, earning $48,350 and 50.00 points.

