Nelly Korda reveals "motto" that helped her make the cut after a disappointing round 1 at the 2025 Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda began her 2025 Chevron Championship campaign with a very underwhelming performance. In Round 1, Korda scored hit four consecutive birdies and eventually ended the round with a score of 5-over 77. This score meant the American finished Round 1 at T118.

While Korda was on the verge of missing the cut at the 2025 Chevron Championship, she turned things for her in Round 2. Korda went up 71 places and ended Round 2 at T46. After this round on Friday, she opened up on her "motto" which helped her make the cut.

Nelly Korda said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, very up and down. Just my word today was have faith. That was my motto. So, yeah, I didn't really have much though after when I made two bogeys, but I just kept repeating it to myself, yeah."

You can check a snippet of Nelly Korda from Round 2 of the 2025 Chevron Championship in the video below:

As of this writing, Nelly Korda has currently finished Round 3 of the 2025 Chevron Championship. In this round, Korda shot six birdies, two double bogeys, and one bogey. Currently, she is 1-under par and is placed at T31 on the leaderboard. It will be interesting to see how she will perform in Round 4.

Who was Nelly Korda paired with in Round 3 of the 2025 Chevron Championship?

In Round 3 of the 2025 Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda was paired with Gigi Stoll and Amy Yang. The trio teed off from the 10th tee at 10:03 AM ET. Here is a detailed look at the pairings and tee times for the ongoing Round 3 of the 2025 Chevron Championship:

1st tee

9:52 a.m. — Grace Kim, Hinako Shibuno, Akie Iwai

10:03 a.m. — Ina Yoon, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Matthews

10:14 a.m. — Sei Young Kim, Mi Hyang Lee, Chisato Iwai

10:25 a.m. — Lucy Li, Miyu Yamashita, Rio Takeda

10:36 a.m. — Megan Khang, Jin Young Ko, Lauren Coughlin

10:47 a.m. — In Gee Chun, Jenny Shin, Alexa Pano

10:58 a.m. — Gianna Clemente (a), Georgia Hall, Pajaree Anannarukarn

11:09 a.m. — Auston Kim, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Miranda Wang

11:20 a.m. — Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn, Chanettee Wannasaen

11:31 a.m. — Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin, Somi Lee

11:42 a.m. — Lexi Thompson, Weiwei Zhang, Elizabeth Szokol

11:53 a.m. — Manon De Roey, Hye-Jin Choi, Haeran Ryu

12:04 p.m. — Sarah Schmelzel, Hyo Joo Kim, Angel Yin

12:15 p.m. — Yan Liu, Lindy Duncan, Mao Saigo

10th tee

9:52 a.m. — A Lim Kim, Albane Valenzuela, Ashleigh Buhai

10:03 a.m. — Nelly Korda, Gigi Stoll, Amy Yang

10:14 a.m. — Cassie Porter, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ingrid Lindblad

10:25 a.m. — Nasa Hataoka, Lydia Ko, Maja Stark

10:36 a.m. — Brooke M. Henderson, Sophia Popov, Cheyenne Knight

10:47 a.m. — Alena Sharp, Jeongeun Lee5, Lilia Vu

10:58 a.m. — Yu Liu, Dewi Weber, Andrea Lee

11:09 a.m. — Paula Reto, Jasmine Suwannapura, Jin Hee Im

11:20 a.m. — Yuna Nishimura, Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire

11:31 a.m. — Peiyun Chien, Pernilla Lindberg, Allisen Corpuz

11:42 a.m. — Esther Henseleit, Yuri Yoshida, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

11:53 a.m. — Gabriela Ruffels, Ryann O’Toole, Aditi Ashok

12:04 p.m. — Jeeno Thitikul, Frida Kinhult, Minami Katsu

