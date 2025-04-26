Nelly Korda reveals "motto" that helped her make the cut after a disappointing round 1 at the 2025 Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda began her 2025 Chevron Championship campaign with a very underwhelming performance. In Round 1, Korda scored hit four consecutive birdies and eventually ended the round with a score of 5-over 77. This score meant the American finished Round 1 at T118.
While Korda was on the verge of missing the cut at the 2025 Chevron Championship, she turned things for her in Round 2. Korda went up 71 places and ended Round 2 at T46. After this round on Friday, she opened up on her "motto" which helped her make the cut.
Nelly Korda said (via ASAP Sports):
"Yeah, very up and down. Just my word today was have faith. That was my motto. So, yeah, I didn't really have much though after when I made two bogeys, but I just kept repeating it to myself, yeah."
You can check a snippet of Nelly Korda from Round 2 of the 2025 Chevron Championship in the video below:
As of this writing, Nelly Korda has currently finished Round 3 of the 2025 Chevron Championship. In this round, Korda shot six birdies, two double bogeys, and one bogey. Currently, she is 1-under par and is placed at T31 on the leaderboard. It will be interesting to see how she will perform in Round 4.
Who was Nelly Korda paired with in Round 3 of the 2025 Chevron Championship?
In Round 3 of the 2025 Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda was paired with Gigi Stoll and Amy Yang. The trio teed off from the 10th tee at 10:03 AM ET. Here is a detailed look at the pairings and tee times for the ongoing Round 3 of the 2025 Chevron Championship:
1st tee
- 9:52 a.m. — Grace Kim, Hinako Shibuno, Akie Iwai
- 10:03 a.m. — Ina Yoon, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Matthews
- 10:14 a.m. — Sei Young Kim, Mi Hyang Lee, Chisato Iwai
- 10:25 a.m. — Lucy Li, Miyu Yamashita, Rio Takeda
- 10:36 a.m. — Megan Khang, Jin Young Ko, Lauren Coughlin
- 10:47 a.m. — In Gee Chun, Jenny Shin, Alexa Pano
- 10:58 a.m. — Gianna Clemente (a), Georgia Hall, Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 11:09 a.m. — Auston Kim, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Miranda Wang
- 11:20 a.m. — Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn, Chanettee Wannasaen
- 11:31 a.m. — Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin, Somi Lee
- 11:42 a.m. — Lexi Thompson, Weiwei Zhang, Elizabeth Szokol
- 11:53 a.m. — Manon De Roey, Hye-Jin Choi, Haeran Ryu
- 12:04 p.m. — Sarah Schmelzel, Hyo Joo Kim, Angel Yin
- 12:15 p.m. — Yan Liu, Lindy Duncan, Mao Saigo
10th tee
- 9:52 a.m. — A Lim Kim, Albane Valenzuela, Ashleigh Buhai
- 10:03 a.m. — Nelly Korda, Gigi Stoll, Amy Yang
- 10:14 a.m. — Cassie Porter, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ingrid Lindblad
- 10:25 a.m. — Nasa Hataoka, Lydia Ko, Maja Stark
- 10:36 a.m. — Brooke M. Henderson, Sophia Popov, Cheyenne Knight
- 10:47 a.m. — Alena Sharp, Jeongeun Lee5, Lilia Vu
- 10:58 a.m. — Yu Liu, Dewi Weber, Andrea Lee
- 11:09 a.m. — Paula Reto, Jasmine Suwannapura, Jin Hee Im
- 11:20 a.m. — Yuna Nishimura, Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire
- 11:31 a.m. — Peiyun Chien, Pernilla Lindberg, Allisen Corpuz
- 11:42 a.m. — Esther Henseleit, Yuri Yoshida, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- 11:53 a.m. — Gabriela Ruffels, Ryann O’Toole, Aditi Ashok
- 12:04 p.m. — Jeeno Thitikul, Frida Kinhult, Minami Katsu