How did Nelly Korda perform in Round 3 of the 2025 Chevron Championship?

Nelly Korda has had a tough outing at the Chevron Championship this week. After a disappointing opening round, she managed to claw her way into the weekend rounds by one stroke on Friday.

The defending champion finished Round 3 at 1-under. She carded six birdies, one bogey and two double bogeys on Saturday to finish T31 with an overall even par.

Korda had an underwhelming start to her title defense this week. In a weather-stricken Round 1, she posted one birdie and six bogeys to score 5-over 77. After the first round, the World No. 1 was at the bottom of the barrel in the standings.

The second round saw her make some major improvements as she hit six birdies and two bogeys to close the day at 1-over 68. She said that her "motto" to push through Round 2 was "faith".

"(The emotions were) very up and down. My word today was have faith. That was my motto. I didn't really have much, though, when I made two bogeys, but I just kept repeating it to myself," she said (via the PGA Tour).

When asked how proud she was to bounce back from a horrible Round 1 performance, Korda answered (via Golf Digest):

"At one point I was seven over, so grinded a lot on the two birdies on my eighth and ninth hole, which really helped kind of boost it. Then knew that there were some gettable par 5s on the back nine. Just a crazy day. Go from win a tournament to just make the cut,"

After the culmination of Round 3 on Saturday, Mao Saigo and Haeran Ryu are leading the standings with a total score of 9-under.

Korda will not only have to cover the 9 stroke deficit in the final round but also perform much better than the two leaders, if she wants to retain her title at the first Major of the season.

What are Nelly Korda's Round 3 stats at the Chevron Championship?

Nelly Korda at the Chevron Championship 2025 - Round Three (Source: Getty)

Nelly Korda jumped up 14 places in Round 3 of the Chevron Championship to finish the day at T31. Here's taking a look at her stats for her third round at the Woodlands:

Fairways Hit: 12/14

Driving Distance: 253.0

Putts: 27

Greens In Reg: 11/18

Sand Saves: 0/2

Here are her total stats for the Major Championship this week:

Fairways Hit: 28/42

Driving Distance: 260.0

Putts: 90

Greens In Reg: 36/54

Sand Saves: 0/6

