 Why was Round 1 of the 2025 Chevron Championship suspended? All you need to know

The opening round of the 2025 Chevron Championship was unfortunately suspended because of the inclement weather conditions. Twenty-four players still need to complete Round One.

The women's major started with its first round on Thursday, April 24; however, due to dangerous weather conditions, the play was suspended at 6:25 p.m. Now, the players who remain to complete round one will resume the game on Friday, April 25, at 7:15 a.m.

Following the Thursday game, Haeran Ryu and Yan Liu are tied for the lead at the 2025 Chevron Championship. They both played the round of 65 and settled with a total of 7-under. Hyo Joo Kim settled in solo third place. The 2025 Chevron Championship is a four-day event, and it is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, April 27.

2025 Chevron Championship Friday's tee times

On Friday, the players will start the second round of the 2025 Chevron Championship at 8:15 a.m. ET. The play will start on the first and tenth tee holes in a group of three.

On the first tee hole, Cheyenne Knight will tee off in a group with Clarisa Temelo and Arpichaya Yubol, while on the tenth hole, Wei-Ling Hsu will tee off in a group with Alena Sharp and Yahui Zhang.

Here are the tee times for the second round of the Chevron Championship (all times in ET):

1st tee

8:15 a.m.: Cheyenne Knight, Clarisa Temelo (a), Arpichaya Yubol

8:26 a.m.: Kate Smith-Stroh, Gigi Stoll, Jeongeun Lee6

8:37 a.m.: Lottie Woad (a), Georgia Hall, Albane Valenzuela

8:48 a.m.: Ashleigh Buhai, Rio Takeda, Bailey Tardy

8:59 a.m.: Celine Boutier, A Lim Kim, Megan Khang

9:10 a.m.: Hannah Green, Lauren Coughlin, Nasa Hataoka

9:21 a.m.: Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, Amy Yang

9:32 a.m.: Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin

9:43 a.m.: Grace Kim, Aditi Ashok, Asterisk Talley (a)

9:54 a.m.: Ruixin Liu, Jenny Shin, In Gee Chun

10:05 a.m.: Narin An, Dewi Weber, Gurleen Kaur

1:15 p.m.: Muni He, Peiyun Chien, Jeneath Wong (a)

1:26 p.m.: Maja Stark, Caroline Inglis, Brooke Matthews

1:37 p.m.: Jeongeun Lee5, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yan Liu

1:48 p.m.: Somi Lee, Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

1:59 p.m.: Nataliya Guseva, Esther Henseleit, Allisen Corpuz

2:10 p.m.: Akie Iwai, Linnea Strom, Jin Hee Im

2:21 p.m.: Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Madelene Sagstrom

2:32 p.m.: Charley Hull, Linn Grant, Stacy Lewis

2:43 p.m.: Yuri Yoshida, Gemma Dryburgh, Jiwon Jeon

2:54 p.m.: Hinako Shibuno, Kristen Gillman, Elizabeth Szokol

3:05 p.m.: Yu Liu, Benedetta Moresco, Hira Naveed

10th tee

8:15 a.m.: Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp, Yahui Zhang

8:26 a.m.: Miranda Wang, Xiyu Janet Lin, Ryann O'Toole

8:37 a.m.: Mary Liu, Saki Baba, Pornanong Phatlum

8:48 a.m.: Hye-Jin Choi, Miyu Yamashita, Ina Yoon

8:59 a.m.: Hyo Joo Kim, Mao Saigo, Stephanie Kyriacou

9:10 a.m.: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minami Katsu, Sei Young Kim

9:21 a.m.: Sarah Schmelzel, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan

9:32 a.m.: Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire, Ingrid Lindblad

9:43 a.m.: Wichanee Meechai, Savannah Grewal, Chayse Gomez (a)

9:54 a.m.: Jing Yan, Chiara Tamburlini, Morgane Metraux

10:05 a.m.: Lucy Li, Caroline Masson, Paula Reto

1:15 p.m.: Auston Kim, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Andrea Lee

1:26 p.m.: Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Frida Kinhult, Manon De Roey

1:37 p.m.: Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg, Jennifer Kupcho

1:48 p.m.: Moriya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee, Jasmine Suwannapura

1:59 p.m.: Chanettee Wannasaen, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cassie Porter

2:10 p.m.: Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, Yani Tseng

2:21 p.m.: Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso, Brooke Henderson

2:32 p.m.: Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Patty Tavatanakit

2:43 p.m.: Alexa Pano, Chisato Iwai, Jasmine Koo (a)

2:54 p.m.: Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Bae, Yuna Nishimura

3:05 p.m.: Weiwei Zhang, Sophia Popov, Gianna Clemente (a

