Who is Mel Reid's wife? Know all about Carly Reid

LPGA Tour player Mel Reid is happily married to Carly Reid. The couple tied the knot on April 15, 2022, and have been enjoying their beautiful married life. They also have a baby together.

Carly Reid is a senior public relations and social media manager at Betterworks, as per LPGA Tour. She also works part-time as a caddie and enjoys a decent following on social media platforms. She is quite active and has over 4K followers on Instagram, where she often shares pictures of her happy married life with Mel Reid and their child, Kai.

Mel and Carly met at the 2018 Ryder Cup after being introduced by a mutual friend. They shortly started dating and tied the knot in 2022.

Mel Reid recalled meeting with Carly in one of her interviews in 2023. She said (via LPGA Tour):

“I was struggling in my career a little bit and then (Carly was) struggling with identity and stuff. We were kind of giving each other space but then also being there for each other. It has built this incredible bond between us."

"I genuinely feel like we have a very healthy relationship. We are genuinely best friends and happen to be together as well. We’ve just been through quite a lot together in the last five years and always come out of it stronger. I think that’s a credit to our relationship," she added.

Mel and Carly always wanted to have kids, and in 2022, they finally decided to have reciprocal IVF. On November 8, 2023, they welcomed their first child, Kai.

Mel reflected on her parenthood journey in 2023, saying (via LPGA Tour):

"We've both always had a strong desire to have a family. I most definitely did not want to push out a baby, so it was cool that Carly wanted to take on that role. She feels very strongly emotionally (about) that. She's always wanted to carry."

"We had a consultation a couple of years ago, and because we had that extra time this winter, we were like, why don't we just crack on? We wanted to get the process going because with reciprocal IVF, a lot of things can potentially go wrong and so we wanted to have a bit of time to prepare for that. But fortunately for us, everything's gone smooth," she added.

Mel Reid's wife strongly supports her and often cheers for her during her matches. They have been very vocal about their relationship and frequently share their pictures on social media.

A look into Mel Reid's professional life

While Mel Reid has been happily enjoying her married life with wife Carly, she is also having a good time in her professional career. Reid started playing professionally in 2007 and has won seven tournaments so far.

She has won six Ladies European Tour (LET) events and one on the LPGA Tour. She also played in the Majors, with the best recording at the Women's PGA Championship in 2019, when she tied for T3.

Reid's maiden LPGA Tour title came at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2020 when she defeated Jennifer Kupcho by two strokes. She was awarded the Ladies European Tour Rookie of the Year.