LPGA player Mel Reid reveals wife Carly’s savage reply on the golf course

LPGA player Mel Reid and her wife Carly have a good relationship. Not only are they married, but Carly serves as Mel's caddie. They bring a delightful chemistry to the course and have turned in a few strong performances on the LPGA Tour.

Recently, golf has adopted an in-match interview format in which players, most notably Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and others, put in a pair of AirPods and talk with network analysts during the middle of their tournaments. Fortunately, they were on and active when Carly laid down a brutal roast of her wife after a shot.

Reid turned in an awful attempt on the par-three hole and her wife jokingly asked if the hole was actually par-four, since that's what it was going to take to par this particular one.

She revealed the burn via Golf Digest:

"I hit a horrendous shot on a par 3, and she actually asked me if it was a par 4. That's how bad the shot was. She was like, 'Is this a par 4?' I was like, "Uh, yeah, you need to back off now a bit from me, please.'"

When asked about winning a potential $1 million prize purse, she joked about her partner again:

"Even if I win, Carly would just take it anyway and put it in her savings account."

Fortunately, she was microphoned for this scenario and they were able to capture both hilarious comments live.

LPGA hopeful advancing towards tour berth with excellent performance

Gigi Stoll is gearing up to finally make the LPGA Tour. She captured her first win at the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic over the weekend and is on the precipice of the Tour.

Can Gigi Stoll make it to the Tour?

She said via Oregon Live:

“I started off really good with a birdie on the first two holes. I think that definitely helped the momentum starting the day. I kept it going a little bit throughout the round and it got a little rocky, made a couple bogeys, but I never really felt out of it.”

She continued breaking down her performance:

“I had to make a birdie on that hole to get ahead by one. I pretty much almost holed out the shot; I only had a little tap in. And then I just played 18 really smart.”

The victory earned the amateur golfer $30,000. However, the win also means that Stoll is now in a position to receive her LPGA Tour card.

She is projected to jump from number 43 to number three on the Epson Tour money list. On the final money list, anyone in the top 10 will be added to the Tour. This means that, unless she just stops playing golf, Gigi Stoll will be on the LPGA Tour in 2024.

