LPGA CME group tour championship: Dates, prize money, players to watch and more

The CME Group Tour Championship is one of the top women's professional golf tournaments. It's the season-ending tournament for the LPGA.

The competition took the place of the LPGA Tour Championship, which was held in 2009 and 2010. For the next few years, till 2013, the tournament was called the CME Group Titleholders and is now known as the CME Group Tour Championship.

This year, it features a stacked roster and a lot of money at stake. Here's what you need to know:

Key Details about CME Group Tour Championship

The championship is set to be held in Naples, Florida, on November 17 and will continue through the 20th. The format is 72 holes, as per the norm, and par is 72.

Here's what the LPGA said about Jin Young Ko, one of the top golfers this year, who won the competition in 2021:

"It’s a CME Cinderella story. Four players slept on the 54-hole co-lead, but only one came out on top with the $1.5 million winner’s prize. After battling a wrist injury that kept her from practicing at the CME Group Tour Championship, Jin Young Ko still proved nothing can hold her back. Ko scorched Tiburon Golf Club with a sizzling 63, which tied her career-best score for 18 holes and set the new tournament scoring record at -23."

She will be competing with several other stellar athletes in her quest for the ultimate prize money:

Lydia Ko

Atthaya Thitikul

Minjee Lee

Brooke M. Henderson

Hye-Jin Choi

Jennifer Kupcho

Lexi Thompson

Xiyu Lin

In Gee Chun

Nasa Hataoka

Celine Boutier

Hyo Joo Kim

Danielle Kang

Andrea Lee

Nelly Korda

Ayaka Furue

Leona Maguire

Hannah Green

Lilia Vu

Charley Hull

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Madelene Sagstrom

Megan Khang

Gaby Lopez

Ashleigh Buhai

Yuka Saso

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Georgia Hall

Paula Reto

Marina Alex

Allisen Corpuz

Jessica Korda

Hinako Shibuno

Narin An

Lizette Salas

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

Ally Ewing

Carlota Ciganda

Eun-Hee Ji

Gemma Dryburgh

Cheyenne Knight

Sarah Schmelzel

Chella Choi

Ryann O'Toole

Alison Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Mina Harigae

Maja Stark

Inbee Park

Linn Grant

Amy Yang

Matilda Castren

Moriya Jutanugarn

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Patty Tavatanakit

Anna Nordqvist

Sophia Schubert

Caroline Masson

In total, 40 of the LPGA top 50 will be competing for a $7 million prize purse.

CME Group Tour Championship - Final Round

Will Young Ko be able to repeat her success this season? Oddsmakers don't think so, as is evident below:

Nelly Korda 1200

Lexi Thompson 1600

Hannah Green 2000

Hye Jin Choi 2000

Nasa Hataoka 2000

Sei Young Kim 2000

Brooke Henderson 2200

Lilia Vu 2200

Charley Hull 2500

Danielle Kang 2500

Hyo Joo Kim 2500

Maja Stark 2800

Xiyu Lin 2800

Celine Boutier 3300

Georgia Hall 3300

In Gee Chun 3300

Megan Khang 3300

Minjee Lee 3300

Yuka Saso 3300

Ally Ewing 4000

Ayaka Furue 4000

Andrea Lee 4500

Gaby Lopez 4500

Inbee Park 5000

Leona Maguire 5000

A Lim Kim 5500

Madelene Sagstrom 5500

Carlota Ciganda 6600

Jin Young Ko 6600

Tune in November 17 to find out.

