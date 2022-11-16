LPGA CME group tour championship: Dates, prize money, players to watch and more

The CME Group Tour Championship is one of the top women's professional golf tournaments. It's the season-ending tournament for the LPGA.
The competition took the place of the LPGA Tour Championship, which was held in 2009 and 2010. For the next few years, till 2013, the tournament was called the CME Group Titleholders and is now known as the CME Group Tour Championship.
This year, it features a stacked roster and a lot of money at stake. Here's what you need to know:
Key Details about CME Group Tour Championship
The championship is set to be held in Naples, Florida, on November 17 and will continue through the 20th. The format is 72 holes, as per the norm, and par is 72.
Here's what the LPGA said about Jin Young Ko, one of the top golfers this year, who won the competition in 2021:
"It’s a CME Cinderella story. Four players slept on the 54-hole co-lead, but only one came out on top with the $1.5 million winner’s prize. After battling a wrist injury that kept her from practicing at the CME Group Tour Championship, Jin Young Ko still proved nothing can hold her back. Ko scorched Tiburon Golf Club with a sizzling 63, which tied her career-best score for 18 holes and set the new tournament scoring record at -23."
She will be competing with several other stellar athletes in her quest for the ultimate prize money:
- Lydia Ko
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Minjee Lee
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Lexi Thompson
- Xiyu Lin
- In Gee Chun
- Nasa Hataoka
- Celine Boutier
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Danielle Kang
- Andrea Lee
- Nelly Korda
- Ayaka Furue
- Leona Maguire
- Hannah Green
- Lilia Vu
- Charley Hull
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Megan Khang
- Gaby Lopez
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Yuka Saso
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Georgia Hall
- Paula Reto
- Marina Alex
- Allisen Corpuz
- Jessica Korda
- Hinako Shibuno
- Narin An
- Lizette Salas
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Ally Ewing
- Carlota Ciganda
- Eun-Hee Ji
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Cheyenne Knight
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Chella Choi
- Ryann O'Toole
- Alison Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Mina Harigae
- Maja Stark
- Inbee Park
- Linn Grant
- Amy Yang
- Matilda Castren
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sophia Schubert
- Caroline Masson
In total, 40 of the LPGA top 50 will be competing for a $7 million prize purse.
Will Young Ko be able to repeat her success this season? Oddsmakers don't think so, as is evident below:
- Nelly Korda 1200
- Lexi Thompson 1600
- Hannah Green 2000
- Hye Jin Choi 2000
- Nasa Hataoka 2000
- Sei Young Kim 2000
- Brooke Henderson 2200
- Lilia Vu 2200
- Charley Hull 2500
- Danielle Kang 2500
- Hyo Joo Kim 2500
- Maja Stark 2800
- Xiyu Lin 2800
- Celine Boutier 3300
- Georgia Hall 3300
- In Gee Chun 3300
- Megan Khang 3300
- Minjee Lee 3300
- Yuka Saso 3300
- Ally Ewing 4000
- Ayaka Furue 4000
- Andrea Lee 4500
- Gaby Lopez 4500
- Inbee Park 5000
- Leona Maguire 5000
- A Lim Kim 5500
- Madelene Sagstrom 5500
- Carlota Ciganda 6600
- Jin Young Ko 6600
Tune in November 17 to find out.