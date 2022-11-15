The 2022 RSM Classic in Georgia: Best odds, picks, and predictions 

The PGA Tour is now headed to Georgia for the 2022 RSM Classic. The event, scheduled to take place from November 17 to 20, will be held at the Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Set to be the final PGA Tour event of 2022, the RSM Classic will feature some of the top-ranked players on the circuit. The field will also have six past champions, who will look to finish off the year with a strong performance.

The 2022 RSM Classic will have a 156-player field competing for the $8.1 million purse. The event, with a 36-hole cut for the top 65, has a winner's share of $1,458,000. The winner will also earn other benefits, including 36 Official World Golf Ranking points, 500 FedEx Cup points, and a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour.

Qualification berths into next year’s Masters, PGA Championship, and Sentry Tournament of Champions are some of the other prizes on offer at the event.

Top 2022 RSM Classic odds

While the field for the 2022 RSM Classic isn’t as loaded as most PGA Tour events, it still features some big names, including last week’s Houston Open champion, Tony Finau. The American golfer, who comes into the weekend with momentum, stands favorite to win the event. According to Sportsline, he holds the odds of 9-1, while others like Brian Harman (18-1), Tom Hoge (20-1), and the resurgent Jason Day (22-1), also give good odds.

Joel Dahmen is one longshot favorite to make a strong run at the title. Meanwhile, several others on the large field will only be competing for a good share in the huge purse. It will be interesting to see if someone from the second half defeats the odds at the event.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR Another one for the trophy case Another one for the trophy case 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/X7ZT00pn5n

Here is the list of top odds for the 2022 RSM Classic:

Tony Finau +900

Brian Harman +1800

Tom Hoge +2000

Jason Day +2200

Taylor Montgomery +2500

Seamus Power +2500

Keith Mitchell +3000

Matthew NeSmith +3000

Sahith Theegala +3000

J.J. Spaun +3500

Denny McCarthy +3500

Joel Dahmen +4000

Andrew Putnam +4000

Taylor Moore +4500

Patrick Rodgers +4500

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Matt Kuchar +4500

Kevin Kisner +4500

Justin Rose +4500

Webb Simpson +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Scott Stallings +5000

Mackenzie Hughes +5000

Davis Riley +5000

Will Gordon +6000

Nick Hardy +6000

Brendon Todd +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Aaron Rai +6000

Harris English +6500

Chris Kirk +6500

Trey Mullinax +8000

Troy Merritt +8000

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Justin Lower +8000

Hayden Buckley +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Greyson Sigg +8000

Dean Burmester +8000

David Lipsky +8000

Robby Shelton +10000

S.H. Kim +10000

Russell Knox +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Francesco Molinari +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Brandon Wu +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Mark Hubbard +13000

Scott Piercy +13000

John Huh +13000

Luke List +13000

Justin Suh +13000

Danny Willett +13000

Cameron Percy +13000

Cameron Champ +13000

Ben Taylor +13000

Adam Long +13000

Zach Johnson +15000

Sam Ryder +15000

Patton Kizzire +15000

Kevin Streelman +15000

Kevin Yu +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Austin Smotherman +15000

Austin Cook +15000

Adam Schenk +15000

Ryan Armour +18000

Matthew Wallace +18000

Ryan Moore +18000

Michael Thompson +18000

Christopher Gotterup +18000

Chesson Hadley +18000

Callum Tarren +18000

Zecheng Dou +20000

Robert Streb +20000

Matthias Schwab +20000

Stewart Cink +20000

Henrik Norlander +20000

Harry Hall +20000

Dylan Frittelli +20000

David Lingmerth +20000

Byeong Hun An +20000

Tyson Alexander +25000

Tyler Duncan +25000

MJ Daffue +25000

Rory Sabbatini +25000

Sean O'Hair +25000

Nate Lashley +25000

Michael Gligic +25000

Kelly Kraft +25000

Joseph Bramlett +25000

Garrick Higgo +25000

Eric Cole +25000

Charley Hoffman +25000

Andrew Novak +25000

More details on the 2022 RSM Classic, including prize money payouts and tee times, will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes