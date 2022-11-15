The 2022 RSM Classic in Georgia: Best odds, picks, and predictions 

The PGA Tour is now headed to Georgia for the 2022 RSM Classic. The event, scheduled to take place from November 17 to 20, will be held at the Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Set to be the final PGA Tour event of 2022, the RSM Classic will feature some of the top-ranked players on the circuit. The field will also have six past champions, who will look to finish off the year with a strong performance.
The 2022 RSM Classic will have a 156-player field competing for the $8.1 million purse. The event, with a 36-hole cut for the top 65, has a winner's share of $1,458,000. The winner will also earn other benefits, including 36 Official World Golf Ranking points, 500 FedEx Cup points, and a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour.
Qualification berths into next year’s Masters, PGA Championship, and Sentry Tournament of Champions are some of the other prizes on offer at the event.
Top 2022 RSM Classic odds
While the field for the 2022 RSM Classic isn’t as loaded as most PGA Tour events, it still features some big names, including last week’s Houston Open champion, Tony Finau. The American golfer, who comes into the weekend with momentum, stands favorite to win the event. According to Sportsline, he holds the odds of 9-1, while others like Brian Harman (18-1), Tom Hoge (20-1), and the resurgent Jason Day (22-1), also give good odds.
Joel Dahmen is one longshot favorite to make a strong run at the title. Meanwhile, several others on the large field will only be competing for a good share in the huge purse. It will be interesting to see if someone from the second half defeats the odds at the event.
Here is the list of top odds for the 2022 RSM Classic:
- Tony Finau +900
- Brian Harman +1800
- Tom Hoge +2000
- Jason Day +2200
- Taylor Montgomery +2500
- Seamus Power +2500
- Keith Mitchell +3000
- Matthew NeSmith +3000
- Sahith Theegala +3000
- J.J. Spaun +3500
- Denny McCarthy +3500
- Joel Dahmen +4000
- Andrew Putnam +4000
- Taylor Moore +4500
- Patrick Rodgers +4500
- Taylor Pendrith +4500
- Matt Kuchar +4500
- Kevin Kisner +4500
- Justin Rose +4500
- Webb Simpson +5000
- Wyndham Clark +5000
- Scott Stallings +5000
- Mackenzie Hughes +5000
- Davis Riley +5000
- Will Gordon +6000
- Nick Hardy +6000
- Brendon Todd +6000
- Alex Smalley +6000
- Aaron Rai +6000
- Harris English +6500
- Chris Kirk +6500
- Trey Mullinax +8000
- Troy Merritt +8000
- Stephan Jaeger +8000
- Justin Lower +8000
- Hayden Buckley +8000
- J.T. Poston +8000
- Greyson Sigg +8000
- Dean Burmester +8000
- David Lipsky +8000
- Robby Shelton +10000
- S.H. Kim +10000
- Russell Knox +10000
- Sepp Straka +10000
- Lee Hodges +10000
- Francesco Molinari +10000
- Davis Thompson +10000
- Brandon Wu +10000
- Ben Griffin +10000
- Beau Hossler +10000
- Adam Svensson +10000
- Mark Hubbard +13000
- Scott Piercy +13000
- John Huh +13000
- Luke List +13000
- Justin Suh +13000
- Danny Willett +13000
- Cameron Percy +13000
- Cameron Champ +13000
- Ben Taylor +13000
- Adam Long +13000
- Zach Johnson +15000
- Sam Ryder +15000
- Patton Kizzire +15000
- Kevin Streelman +15000
- Kevin Yu +15000
- Carl Yuan +15000
- Austin Smotherman +15000
- Austin Cook +15000
- Adam Schenk +15000
- Ryan Armour +18000
- Matthew Wallace +18000
- Ryan Moore +18000
- Michael Thompson +18000
- Christopher Gotterup +18000
- Chesson Hadley +18000
- Callum Tarren +18000
- Zecheng Dou +20000
- Robert Streb +20000
- Matthias Schwab +20000
- Stewart Cink +20000
- Henrik Norlander +20000
- Harry Hall +20000
- Dylan Frittelli +20000
- David Lingmerth +20000
- Byeong Hun An +20000
- Tyson Alexander +25000
- Tyler Duncan +25000
- MJ Daffue +25000
- Rory Sabbatini +25000
- Sean O'Hair +25000
- Nate Lashley +25000
- Michael Gligic +25000
- Kelly Kraft +25000
- Joseph Bramlett +25000
- Garrick Higgo +25000
- Eric Cole +25000
- Charley Hoffman +25000
- Andrew Novak +25000
More details on the 2022 RSM Classic, including prize money payouts and tee times, will be updated soon.