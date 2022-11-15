Steven Alker wins the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup: Results, prize money and more

New Zealand golfer Steven Alker won the season-long 2022 Charles Schwab Cup at the PGA Tour Champions. He has had a phenomenal run so far and after competing in almost a whopping number of 32 events, he has finally managed to lay down a milestone worthy performance at the Phoenix Country Club.

Alker was visibly pleased with his performance and celebrated the big win with a wide smile and a fist pump. According to Golf Week, he said that having friends and family support him for the week felt great.

"Amazing. Honestly, just having friends and family and the support here this week has been amazing."

At the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup championship, Alker hit a final-round 68 to finish solo-third, around eight shots behind tournament winner Padraig Harrington, who broke the 10-year-old mark set by Tom Lehman and tied with a 25-year-mark set by Jack Nicklaus.

Steven Alker congratulated Harrington for the victory as well as setting the 72-hole scoring record. Alker said:

"Playing with Padraig today, it was kind of difficult because, 'Do I chase him, do I protect?' … I just tried to play my game as good as I could, but he played amazing and just glad to be champion."

Despite coming third, Steven Alker did well enough to stay atop the leaderboard standings in the year-long Charles Schwab Cup points race to close a fairytale 2022 chapter.

How much did Steven Alker earn after winning the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup?

Steven Alker at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Final Round (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Steven Alker fought hard and played at his best every time he stepped on the field to secure the title. By the time he reached Phoenix, he was well placed on the points table.

Alker's lead was so strong that even Padrig Harrington's blistering weekend scores of 62 and 65 did not affect his run.

The third position at the championship earned him a whopping prize money of $210,000. He also earned a $1 million bonus for bagging the Charles Schwab Cup. The money will be paid out in a lump sum deposit into a Schwab brokerage account.

Alker was all ready to celebrate his win as he spoke about how the win would actually sink in the next day.

"I like red wine. I don’t want to mix drinks tonight, won’t be a good idea, but we’ll have a couple. It will probably sink in a bit more tomorrow, but yeah, this is neat, it’s so cool."

What is the secret behind Steven Alker's big win?

A year ago, Steven Alker had finished second at the Charles Schwab Cup championships. It was a good stamp on his rookie season. But in just a year, he came back for so much more.

2022 has been a phenomenal year for the Kiwi and his brilliant execution has made many wonder as to what his secret is.

According to the man of the moment himself, his experience of playing on different kinds of courses has helped him tremendously.

"Just a lot of hard yards. It’s just, you know, I’ve played everywhere, I’ve played everywhere and I think that kind of helped today in a way just playing the PGA Tour and Australasia and Asia and Korn Ferry. I’ve played everywhere. It’s been an amazing journey and just to be here and to have this opportunity has been amazing."

The champion would surely like to outperform himself in the coming seasons.

