World No.1 Rory McIlroy confirmed for 2023 Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy is officially back in action. He will be appearing at the Dubai Desert Classic, a tournament he has won twice. The world's top-ranked golfer will look to make it a third tournament win in January 2023 when the tournament is held.

The Dubai Desert Classic is a DP World Tour golf tournament held on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This is where it will be held once again in January. In both 1999 and 2000, the tournament was held at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. However, every other tournament has been held at Emirates Golf Club.

The official dates for McIlroy's return to action in the Dubai Desert Classic are January 26 through 29 in 2023.

What else is Rory McIlroy participating in?

Notably, the next PGA Tour event is the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. However, the world number one will not be participating.

According to Golf Week, the golfer narrowly missed out on being able to participate. Prior to this event, he took a bit of time away from the game. Unfortunately, that resulted in a poor finish at the 150th Open Championship. It wasn't an awful showing, just poor enough to miss the cut for the next event.

This does mean he could possibly get back to form without jeopardizing his current number one ranking.

The next confirmed appearance for McIlroy, aside from the Desert Dubai Classic, will be Capital One's The Match.

First held in 2018, The Match is a charity golf match often held between golfers. The first iteration saw Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson face off. There have been individuals and teams as well as non-golfers involved over the last few years.

McIlroy will be Woods' teammate against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. It will be held just before the Dubai Desert Classic in December.

The 150th Open - Previews

Until then, it's unlikely that the number one golfer will take all that time off. He will very likely compete in events until then.

The RSM Classic is being held later this month, from November 17-20. This will be followed by the Hero World Challenge, which is from December 1-4.

The Tournament of Champions will be held on January 5-8 in 2023. The Sony Open is scheduled for January 12-15. The American Express comes in just before the Dubai Desert Classic on January 19-22.

The star golfer could show up at any of these events prior to his next confirmed appearance.

