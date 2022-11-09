Rory McIlroy or Dustin Johnson: Who is the richest of the two? Net worth in 2022 compared

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are two of the most prominent golfers playing today. They were formerly both competitors on the PGA Tour, but Johnson recently defected to LIV Golf. In doing so, he became one of the faces of the new league.

Meanwhile, McIlroy continued to play on the Tour, ascending to the world number one position in the latest rankings.

They have both had stellar careers so far, with both of them having turned pro all the way back in 2007. They've been at it for a while and have had the success to show for it.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR 🤳 Trophy selfies are the best selfies Trophy selfies are the best selfies 🏆🤳 https://t.co/iwpWgMklQK

McIlroy has won the PGA Championship (2012, 2014), the Open Championship (2014), and the U.S. Open (2011). He finished second in the Masters (2022) as well.

On the other hand, Johnson won the Masters (2020) and the U.S. Open (2016), while finishing second in both the PGA Championship (2019, 2020) and the Open Championship (2011).

All this success and the time they've spent as prominent members of a huge worldwide sport has resulted in a lot of money for these golfers. Which one of them is richer, though?

Dustin Johnson net worth in 2022

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnson's net worth is over $100 million. That took a large jump recently, as he was worth just half that a while ago.

From tournaments, the golfer has earned $72 million, which makes him the third-highest earner in history.

LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three

His endorsements are where he makes a lot of money, though. He is endorsed by:

Adidas

BodyArmor

Hublot

RBC

NetJets

Perfect Practice

TaylorMade

More

All told, he makes about $11 million a year from endorsements. Dustin Johnson even has a collection with Adidas where fans of his can purchase everything he wears and uses on the golf course.

It's no secret in the world of golf that LIV Golf members have been paid handsomely for their transition, and that may have played a role in his net worth growth.

Dustin Johnson @DJohnsonPGA Excited to get going with the team this week. Can't wait to see the Chicago fans. @LIVGolfInv Excited to get going with the team this week. Can't wait to see the Chicago fans. @LIVGolfInv https://t.co/unqoYzZUDy

He was also recently the winner of the inaugural LIV Golf Individual Award, which resulted in him getting a good sum. All told, he, and many others, have definitely enjoyed the financial benefits of moving to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy net worth in 2022

Conversely, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that McIlroy's net worth is around an astonishing $170 million.

Yearly, the golfer makes an incredible $40-$50 million in tournament winnings alone. The Northern Ireland golfer is also the current world number one.

The CJ Cup - Round Two

The golfer was once known as the world's most marketable golfer. As a result, he signed with several brands, including Nike. He reportedly has a 10 year, $200 million contract with the apparel brand.

He is also endorsed by TaylorMade, Omega, UnitedHealth Group, and Upper Deck.

Which golfer is richer?

Simply judging by the net worth, there's no contest. Clearly, McIlroy is the richer of the two golfers, beating out his competitor by an astounding $70 million.

While one went to LIV Golf where money flows a bit more freely, one stayed on the PGA Tour and still continues to do well.

Poll : 0 votes