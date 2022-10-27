Rory McIlroy vs Scottie Scheffler: Who is more successful of the two?

After an impressive 30-week run as the world's top golfer, Scottie Scheffler was supplanted by Rory McIlroy. The former had spent a long time at the top, but after a great performance by the latter at the CJ Cup, there's a new top golfer on the leaderboard.

Naturally, that invites comparison. Since one was just considered the best golfer in the world and the other is now considered the best, it only makes sense that they would be compared to each other.

They're obviously two of the best golfers working today, but the question remains: which one is better? Since it's impossible to answer that question, a better question is also raised: who has been more successful?

Who's been better between Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler?

So far in their careers, they've both been atop the world leaderboards, with McIlroy seeing his name up there nine different times. This was Scheffler's first run atop the leaderboard.

In terms of professional wins, Scheffler has six:

PGA Tour 4

European Tour 2

Korn Ferry Tour 2

Comparatively, McIlroy has a much larger total since he has been playing for far longer. He has 35 wins:

PGA Tour 23

European Tour 14

Asian Tour1PGA Tour of Australasia 1

Other 4

On average, McIlroy has won 2.33 per year in his career. For Scheffler, that number is 1.5 since he's only been a pro since 2018.

The CJ Cup - Round Three

Their best results for a major are:

McIlroy

Masters- 2nd (2022)

PGA Championship- 1st (2012, 2014)

U.S. Open- 1st (2011)

The Open Championship- 1st (2014)

Scheffler

Masters- 1st (2022)

PGA Championship- 4th (2020)

U.S. Open- 2nd (2022)

The Open Championship- 8th (2021)

Ironically, Scheffler's major win came at the expense of McIlroy, as the two finished first and second in 2022, respectively.

Each has an impressive resume in terms of awards and accolades.

The former world number one has won:

Korn Ferry Tour Finals winner- 2019

Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year- 2019

PGA Tour Rookie of the Year- 2019 to 2020

PGA Tour leading money winner- 2020 to 2021

PGA Tour Player of the Year- 2021 to 2022

In his illustrious career, McIlroy has done quite a lot, too:

PGA Tour leading money winner- 2012, 2013 to 2014

PGA Player of the Year- 2012, 2013 to 2014

PGA Tour Player of the Year- 2012, 2013 to 2014, 2018 to 2019

Vardon Trophy- 2012, 2014, 2019, 2022

Byron Nelson Award- 2012, 2014, 2019, 2022

Race to Dubai winner- 2012, 2014, 2015

European Tour Golfer of the Year- 2012, 2014, 2015

European Tour Players' Player of the Year- 2012, 2014, 2015

Mark H. McCormack Award- 2012, 2014, 2015

FedEx Cup Champion- 2016, 2019, 2022

Thus far, McIlroy has far more awards and accolades. It can easily be said that he has had the more impressive career of the two. However, it's not a totally fair comparison.

One has been a pro for far longer. The other has not had nearly the same number of opportunities as McIlroy has. At the end of their careers, it might be a totally different conversation.

