What is Anthony Kim’s involvement in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate?

The ever-raging debate between the PGA Tour and its rival, LIV Golf, continues to rage and may have introduced a new name: Anthony Kim. According to new documentation, Kim was one of the many PGA Tour members who contacted the Tour regarding LIV.

This indicates that the players on the list, including Kim and several others, were at the very least interested in potentially joining LIV. It is reported that even Tiger Woods was on the list, though he famously turned down a big offer from LIV Golf to remain with the PGA Tour.

It is even more interesting that the golfer hasn't played in a PGA Tour event since an injury in 2012. He's not even a member of the Tour.

In 2015, he called the game of golf a memory. That doesn't suggest he had any plans to ever play professionally again, according to Golf Channel:

''Golf is a fond memory of mine. I've been watching more and more. I miss the competition a little bit. Watching these young guys like Jordan Spieth is bringing me back to watch.''

However, he was at least reportedly interested in joining LIV. LIV Golf has made a habit of offering PGA Tour players a hefty sum for defecting, and even the injured Kim was interested in that.

This lawsuit has been going on for a while, and the request for all players who communicated with the Tour about LIV is just one part of the story.

Kim was a fan favorite on the Tour, and many fans would be ecstatic to see him return to action, especially in a more laid-back setting that the LIV Golf league offers its players.

However, his name being on the list could also mean absolutely nothing. He hasn't touched pro golf since 2012, so the odds that LIV would offer a contract big enough for him to consider returning are slim.

What happened to Anthony Kim?

As mentioned, Kim has not played for the PGA Tour in any event since 2012. He suffered a devastating Achilles injury that year and underwent surgery to repair it. He was never the same after that and was allegedly the recipient of a rather large insurance policy for career-ending injuries.

The fact that he could have made upwards of $10 million from a career-ending injury makes his absence even sadder for his fans. It's not entirely implausible that he would have taken the money to stay away from golf even if he was theoretically healthy enough.

Iskandar Johor Open - Day Two

His name showing up on the LIV Golf league lawsuit does spark the rumor that he was healthy enough and may even be healthy enough today. Perhaps the truth will be known when the lawsuit is settled and the athletes and leagues have had their day in court.

For now, it still has to be assumed that he suffered a career-ending Achilles injury in training and will never play golf again.

