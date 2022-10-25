Is LIV Golf getting a TV series like F1’s Drive To Survive?

LIV Golf is an up-and-coming golf league trying to challenge the status quo. For a long time, the PGA Tour has had a monopoly on professional golf, and LIV is trying to break that up. Thus far, it has been moderately successful as it has lured away several top golfers like Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson.

However, it still has a long way to go. It has been successful mainly due to the ability to throw money at golfers and tournaments. Many defectors from the Tour have cited the financial benefits as one of the reasons they left.

Eventually, that money will run out. LIV will have to get more prominent to get sponsors and television deals. One way to do that is to get more exposure.

The more popular the league becomes, the more money it can eventually make. That will allow it to continue operating with its current business model.

A television series akin to F1's Drive to Survive would do wonders toward that goal. It would increase their exposure so much. Is that in the works?

According to Tennis World USA, LIV Golf is getting a television deal. Netflix created the F1 television show, and LIV would like to do something similar to that program.

Audience numbers for recent events have been waning, so LIV Golf needs to do something before it's too late. It is currently only seen on YouTube or its official site, so not many golf fans watch or even know about its streams.

A television show would improve the general public's knowledge about the league and likely increase viewership for future tournaments. It may cost money upfront to make it, but it would probably be a profitable investment.

LIV Golf is trying to shed its negative reputation thanks to the fact that it is backed by the Saudis and the idea that it only buys players and is an inferior golf league.

The competition is also trying to at least compete alongside the PGA Tour. A lot hangs in the balance, but it looks like the television deal it is reportedly getting will help it achieve both goals.

Why LIV Golf needs to do something quickly

In the 90 years that the PGA Tour has operated, other golf leagues have popped up. However, none of them have gotten as far as LIV has. It has lured several of the world's top 50 players away from the Tour.

However, it still faces an uphill battle. It is running out of time to take the next step, and whether it's a television show or the streaming deal it has tried to get with some networks, it needs to do something.

LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day Three

Its goal was to disrupt the status quo. It has done so, at least to some degree. To continue doing that and to fully realize its goal, it needs to be successful in its current minor endeavors. If not, it will be relegated to history with other failed leagues

