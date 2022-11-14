“Really have to stand above all the politics” - Cameron Smith asks the majors to let LIV golfers compete if they ‘want the best product’ 

Uncertainty reigns over whether LIV golfers will be allowed to participate in major championships next year. Amidst this, Cameron Smith has now called on the majors to “stand above all the politics” and allow the rebels to play.

It is pertinent to note that the final verdict on the issue is not out yet. The golfers came closer to knowing it earlier this month when Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, gave an in on the direction of the verdict. The official told Golf Digest that his organization’s Open Championship wasn’t planning to “ban anyone” from the event. He stated that any golfer eligible could feature at the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool.

However, the verdict isn’t official.

Cameron Smith appeals to the majors

LIV golfer Cameron Smith has now come forward to urge the majors officials to take an unbiased stand on the matter. The reigning Open champion and World No. 3 said that the four organizations holding the majors must stay out of the ongoing golf civil war. While reports claim that the majors might consider banning LIV Golf defectors due to action from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, Smith has raised his voice against it.

“I think the majors really have to stand above all the politics. If they really want the best product and the best players playing against each other, they have to let us play. There’s no reason other than playing another tour that should suggest we shouldn’t play” Cameron Smith“I think the majors really have to stand above all the politics. If they really want the best product and the best players playing against each other, they have to let us play. There’s no reason other than playing another tour that should suggest we shouldn’t play”

Smith was speaking in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald in Australia when he called on the majors to reconsider their stance on LIV golfers. Responding to recent reports, the former PGA Tour star said that the organizations responsible for the events must remain apolitical.

He said:

“I think the majors really have to stand above all the politics… If they really want the best product and the best players playing against each other in the world, they have to let us play. There’s no reason other than playing another tour that should suggest we shouldn’t play. We’re definitely good enough players. We should have those spots.”

The golfer’s statement clears his wish to be able to tee it up in the majors in 2023. It is pertinent to note that Smith, who won the 150th Open at St. Andrews in July before defecting to LIV, is exempt from the majors for the next five years. However, this immunity is at risk at the moment as both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour officials stand against the inclusion of the rebel players.

LIV Golfers demand place in the 2023 majors

Cameron Smith’s appeal also supports other golfers who chose to accept LIV’s offer in the past few months. Players including past Masters champions Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, and Sergio Garcia are all currently waiting for a verdict on their future in the majors.

Past US Open champions Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are other big names on LIV’s 48-man roster.

It is also noteworthy that LIV Golf currently doesn’t receive any Official World Golf Ranking points. This makes it difficult for players to qualify for any major event. However, Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, had earlier also mentioned the possibility of making certain tweaks in the qualification process.

The matter is currently under study by a U.K. court that will put a hold on any sanctions on LIV golfers until February 2023. Fans can only wait to see if the rebel players will be allowed at the 2023 Masters or not.

