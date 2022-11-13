Australian golfer Cameron Smith said he has no regrets about joining LIV Golf despite the harsh criticism from the PGA. Smith made a strong debut season in the Saudi-backed series and said that he is at peace with his decision to leave the PGA Tour.

Cameron Smith was speaking ahead of his first appearance in three years at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship when he said he was happy with LIV. The golfer admitted that it was a "scary career move" but stated that he and his associates were pleased in hindsight with the defection from the American circuit.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia about his move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith said:

“I spoke to a lot of good people, my mum and dad a lot of good friends… I have absolutely got no regrets. At the start it was definitely scary making a career move like that, it being a fresh Tour.”

Smith signed with Greg Norman's Saudi-backed LIV Golf for a reported $140 million in August. Unlike the most prominent names on the LIV roster, Smith left while at the top of his game on the PGA Tour. The golfer has won three titles, including The Players and his first major title at the 150th Open Championship. While speaking about the move to the rebel series, the golfer added that his fans were the real winners of his choice.

“I think the fans love [LIV Golf] a lot which is really important for our sport because it gets a lot of people playing golf. Even if it is just for a whack here or there and having a beer. The more eyes on golf the better.”

Smith is currently preparing to play in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship for the first time in three years.

Cameron Smith's move to LIV Golf

Smith joined a long list of marquee names moving to LIV. Following his defection in August, the golfer quickly earned a reputation by winning a tournament. Unlike many others in the Saudi-backed series, he was stress-free about the significant decision to change career paths.

Smith had a formidable PGA Tour season in 2022 when he decided to jump ship. He even rose to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings after his win at St. Andrews. However, he seemingly couldn't resist a high-paying move to LIV Golf.

Notably, Smith carried his strong form to the Saudi-backed series as well. He made two top-10 finishes in four LIV individual events. He surprised many when he won the LIV Chicago event in September, his second-ever start in the series. The golfer collected the $4 million winner's check, proving that he made the right choice by defecting.

Currently, the golfer sits No. 3 in the world rankings as the rebel league players don't get ranking points. However, it doesn't seem to bother him much, as his bank account justifies it. The Aussie squad included Smith, Leishman, Matt Jones, and Wade Ormsby finished second at LIV's inaugural team championship last month in Miami, earning him a hefty paycheck yet again.

Cameron Smith seems at home in the rebel series and is set to return for the second season of the tour in 2023. He will be among the top players in the series.

Poll : 0 votes