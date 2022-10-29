Cameron Smith didn’t have much to complain about on Day 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship. Despite 12 simultaneous matches happening on the course, it was the Australian golfer’s win over Phil Mickelson that stood out.

The Smith-Mickelson faceoff became Friday’s marquee match. However, the match itself wasn’t as tight as everyone expected. World No. 3 Cameron Smith bested fan favorite Phil Mickelson in front of a packed crowd at the Trump National Doral in Miami.

Cameron Smith calls on Mickelson for slow play

While fans seemed more than happy with the exciting event and result, Smith had other issues. Following the match, the golfer came out to accuse Mickelson of ‘slow play.’

The Aussie stated that the match-up was as good as it gets, but that he didn’t enjoy his opponent’s slow-paced game.

Speaking to the media after the match, Cameron Smith said:

“Yeah, it was a good match. I think Phil maybe had some gamesmanship in there a little bit. He seemed to take forever today. I think we were three or four holes behind, so that was a bit painful. But other than that, it was good.”

His comment on Mickelson’s slow-paced game came after he said that he enjoyed the "good game."

Smith said:

“We both struck the ball good. I probably didn’t hole as many putts as I’d like, but I was able to get the job done there on the last hole.”

It is pertinent to note that the match was indeed an exciting match with much on the line. Starting on No. 9 based on LIV Golf’s signature shotgun starting format, Cameron Smith shot 3 under. Meanwhile, Mickelson shot 2 under.

However, neither golfer made timely putts to pull away, and the match got dragged for a while. Smith went on to ensure the win with a birdie after the 2021 PGA Tour Champion missed the fairway off the tee.

Phil Mickelson unhappy with his performance

Following the match, Phil Mickelson seemed annoyed by his game and how it ended. While calling it a “pretty good” game, the American also said that he didn’t “understand” how he missed the fairway.

Speaking after the game, Phil Mickelson said:

“I’ve been playing pretty good and felt like my game could match up and for the most part we played okay… but we both shot a few under par but not enough to — I felt I needed to shoot 66 or 67 to win this match and didn’t birdie any last seven holes, and that kind of hurt… I don’t understand how I missed the fairway (on 18) and that really hurt because I didn’t have a chance to get after the green and make an easy four and a chance at eagle.”

Furthermore, Mickelson went on to laud Cameron Smith as well. The ace golfer was appreciative of his opponent and said that it was tough to face him.

He further said:

“I had a lie that I had to be a little careful with, make sure I missed it right and try to make my four that way. It’s tough to do against somebody as good as Cameron.”

Following an exciting start on Friday, golfers remaining in the 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship head to the semifinals. As per seeding, Punch’s Cameron Smith will next go up against Fireballs’ Sergio Garcia at the Trump National Doral in Miami.

