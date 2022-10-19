What is Cameron Smith’s net worth? LIV golfer’s earnings explored

Australian golfer Cameron Smith has won multiple titles on the PGA Tour, including the 2022 Open Championship. He also won the 2022 Players Championship.

He made headlines this year with his decision to leave the PGA Tour and join the controversial LIV Golf series. Since joining, he has won the Chicago edition and is currently ranked 10th in the individual standings.

Smith's net worth this year is reportedly $50 million. In August of this year, he announced that he was defecting from the PGA Tour. Reportedly, he received a $100 million payday to join LIV Golf.

It was one of the largest paydays signed by a player to join the Saudi-backed league. As with most professional athletes, the majority of Smith's income comes from cash prizes and endorsement deals.

Cameron Smith is sponsored by golf equipment brand, Titleist, and apparel brand, Original Penguin. He re-signed with Original Penguin in February of this year.

He spoke of the partnership:

"I'm excited to continue my partnership with Original Penguin as they have been a huge supporter of mine over the years,"

Smith also talked about the line produced by the brand:

"I love the new looks they come up with every season, as they perfectly match my personality on and off the course. As an athlete, Original Penguin offers breathability, comfort, style and protection from the elements - helping me to play my best golf,"

Will Cameron Smith play at the Masters in Augusta National?

Cameron Smith at The Masters - Final Round (Image via David Cannon/Getty Images)

Cameron Smith jumped ship to join LIV Golf after winning the 150th Open Championships in August this year. The controversial league that is supposedly competing against the PGA Tour has signed multiple players.

The PGA Tour has banned all LIV Golf players from participating in any PGA Tour events. However, the prestigious Masters tournament held annually at Augusta National is yet to make a decision on whether it will allow LIV Golf players to take part or not.

While Cameron Smith is content with his decision to join the Saudi-backed league, not being able to play at the Masters will be a devastating reality for him. The four majors, including the Masters, will review the eligibility of the players for 2023.

As the winner of the Open Championships, Smith has at least five years’ worth of exemptions at the three American majors. He can also play at the Open Championships until he’s 60 years old.

As the reigning Players Champion and after finishing T-3 at the Masters last year, Smith has already gained a Masters invite. It would take a revolutionary decision to stop him from playing at Augusta National this year.

He spoke about it to ABC Radio:

"I hope (I can play). Obviously, I can’t speak for them (Augusta). I’m hopeful that I’ll be able to get back there. It’s a place I love, and I’ve got a pretty good record around there, too. So it would be pretty heartbreaking if I couldn’t get back there,"

It is left to be seen whether he will play at the Masters next year or not.

