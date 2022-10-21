Dustin Johnson climbed the ladder to become one of the highest-paid golfers in the world after joining LIV Golf. The American won the individual championship of the rebel series’ inaugural season and bagged a whopping $18 million as a first-place bonus. With the win, the golfer’s total earnings from LIV Golf came to over $31 million, a sum he wouldn’t have achieved staying on the PGA Tour.

But it wasn’t Johnson alone who reaped the benefits of joining the Saudi-backed series. All players who participated in the event were paid large sums as part of the newly introduced structure. American golfer Andy Ogletree, who finished 68th in the series, earned $120,000 for his participation in one LIV Golf event.

Player earnings from LIV Golf so far

LIV Golf’s inaugural season will end with the big-money Team Championship at Trump Doral in Miami. As golfers head to the US for $50 million, it is noteworthy that the series has already dished out over $175 million in prizes. The prize money for the events and $30 million in bonuses for the Individual Championship have resulted in players banking their career-best earnings from the series.

The series had a $25 million purse for each event. As a result, players including Charl Schwartzel (LIV London winner), Branden Grace (Portland winner), Henrik Stenson (Bedminster winner), Dustin Johnson (Boston winner), Cam Smith (Chicago winner), Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Bangkok winner), and four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka (LIV Jeddah winner), all take at least $6 million in prize alone.

LIV Golf’s seven events have seen 68 different players take part as well.

Here is the complete list of LIV Golf individual winnings to date:

1. Dustin Johnson

Events: 7

Earnings: $31,637,767

2. Branden Grace

Events: 7

Earnings: $15,634,666

3. Peter Uihlein

Events: 7

Earnings: $11,314,786

4. Patrick Reed

Events: 7

Earnings: $8,210,714

5. Charl Schwartzel

Events: 7

Earnings: $7,135,000

6. Brooks Koepka

Events: 5

Earnings: $6,776,100

7. Talor Gooch

Events: 7

Earnings: $6,374,500

8. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Events: 6

Earnings: $6,182,000

9. Carlos Ortiz

Events: 6

Earnings: $5,385,314

10. Sergio Garcia

Events: 7

Earnings: $5,378,786

11. Cameron Smith

Events: 4

Earnings: $5,378,500

12. Henrik Stenson

Events: 4

Earnings: $4,816,000

13. Louis Oosthuizen

Events: 7

Earnings: $4,395,167

14. Joaquin Niemann

Events: 4

Earnings: $4,274,286

15. Pat Perez

Events: 6

Earnings: $4,023,500

16. Matthew Wolff

Events: 6

Earnings: $3,976,167

17. Paul Casey

Events: 5

Earnings: $3,793,367

18. Abraham Ancer

Events: 6

Earnings: $3,695,500

19. Hennis Du Plessis

Events: 3

Earnings: $3,530,000

20. Lee Westwood

Events: 7

Earnings: $3,522,914

21. Anirban Lahiri

Events: 4

Earnings: $3,476,000

22. Chase Koepka

Events: 7

Earnings: $2,828,964

23. Richard Bland

Events: 7

Earnings: $2,795,833

24. Sam Horsfield

Events: 7

Earnings: $2,784,000

25. Bryson DeChambeau

Events: 6

Earnings: $2,761,750

26. Jason Kokrak

Events: 5

Earnings: $2,459,500

27. Ian Poulter

Events: 7

Earnings: $2,253,333

28. Charles Howell III

Events: 5

Earnings: $2,245,333

29. Laurie Canter

Events: 7

Earnings: $2,156,950

30. Sihwan Kim

Events: 6

Earnings: $2,132,000

31. James Piot

Events: 7

Earnings: $1,686,000

32. Kevin Na

Events: 7

Earnings: $1,664,286

33. Martin Kaymer

Events: 7

Earnings: $1,661,800

34. Graeme McDowell

Events: 7

Earnings: $1,623,381

35. Phachara Khongwatmai

Events: 7

Earnings: $1,608,333

36. Bernd Wiesberger

Events: 7

Earnings: $1,593,500

37. Phil Mickelson

Events: 7

Earnings: $1,575,350

38. Turk Pettit

Events: 7

Earnings: $1,441,000

39. Matt Jones

Events: 7

Earnings: $1,404,700

40. Justin Harding

Events: 3

Earnings: $1,319,167

41. Scott Vincent

Events: 7

Earnings: $1,248,700

42. Harold Varner III

Events: 4

Earnings: $1,207,500

43. Jinichiro Kozuma

Events: 3

Earnings: $1,205,000

44. Sadom Kaewkanjana

Events: 7

Earnings: $1,162,286

45. Jediah Morgan

Events: 7

Earnings: $1,155,000

46. Wade Ormsby

Events: 7

Earnings: $1,069,500

47. Adrian Otaegui

Events: 3

Earnings: $1,044,500

48. Shaun Norris

Events: 7

Earnings: $1,006,000

49. Hudson Swafford

Events: 7

Earnings: $991,000

50. Marc Leishman

Events: 4

Earnings: $968,000

51. Travis Smyth

Events: 3

Earnings: $846,000

52. Cameron Tringale

Events: 4

Earnings: $841,200

53. Hideto Tanihara

Events: 5

Earnings: $752,600

54. Oliver Bekker

Events: 1

Earnings: $737,500

55. Ryosuke Kinoshita

Events: 3

Earnings: $624,000

56. Yuki Inamori

Events: 2

Earnings: $501,000

57. David Puig

Events: 3

Earnings: $405,000

58. Ian Snyman

Events: 2

Earnings: $316,000

59. Pablo Larrazabal

Events: 1

Earnings: $315,000

60. Shergo Al Kurdi

Events: 1

Earnings: $294,000

61. Blake Windred

Events: 2

Earnings: $263,000

62. Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Events: 2

Earnings: $249,000

63. JC Ritchie

Events: 1

Earnings: $226,000

64. Viraj Madappa

Events: 1

Earnings: $154,000

65. Kevin Yuan

Events: 1

Earnings: $146,000

T66. Oliver Fisher

Events: 1

Earnings: $136,000

T66. Ratchanon Chantananuwat

Events: 1

Earnings: $136,000

68. Andy Ogletree

Events: 1

Earnings: $120,000

Team earnings from LIV Golf (after seven events)

4 Aces GC (Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez): $12,000,000 Fireballs GC (Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra): $6,500,000 Smash GC (Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak): $5,500,000 Crushers GC (Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri): $5,000,000 Stinger GC (Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Shaun Norris): $4,500,000 Majesticks GC (Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield): $2,500,000 Cleeks GC (Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter): $500,000 Hy Flyers GC (Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Tringale): $250,000 Punch GC (Cameron Smith, Mark Leishman, Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones): $250,000

LIV Golf’s debut season ends with the Team Championship in Miami. The event will be held from October 28-30, and the winning team will win another $16 million prize.

