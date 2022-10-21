Dustin Johnson climbed the ladder to become one of the highest-paid golfers in the world after joining LIV Golf. The American won the individual championship of the rebel series’ inaugural season and bagged a whopping $18 million as a first-place bonus. With the win, the golfer’s total earnings from LIV Golf came to over $31 million, a sum he wouldn’t have achieved staying on the PGA Tour.
But it wasn’t Johnson alone who reaped the benefits of joining the Saudi-backed series. All players who participated in the event were paid large sums as part of the newly introduced structure. American golfer Andy Ogletree, who finished 68th in the series, earned $120,000 for his participation in one LIV Golf event.
Player earnings from LIV Golf so far
LIV Golf’s inaugural season will end with the big-money Team Championship at Trump Doral in Miami. As golfers head to the US for $50 million, it is noteworthy that the series has already dished out over $175 million in prizes. The prize money for the events and $30 million in bonuses for the Individual Championship have resulted in players banking their career-best earnings from the series.
The series had a $25 million purse for each event. As a result, players including Charl Schwartzel (LIV London winner), Branden Grace (Portland winner), Henrik Stenson (Bedminster winner), Dustin Johnson (Boston winner), Cam Smith (Chicago winner), Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Bangkok winner), and four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka (LIV Jeddah winner), all take at least $6 million in prize alone.
LIV Golf’s seven events have seen 68 different players take part as well.
Here is the complete list of LIV Golf individual winnings to date:
1. Dustin Johnson
Events: 7
Earnings: $31,637,767
2. Branden Grace
Events: 7
Earnings: $15,634,666
3. Peter Uihlein
Events: 7
Earnings: $11,314,786
4. Patrick Reed
Events: 7
Earnings: $8,210,714
5. Charl Schwartzel
Events: 7
Earnings: $7,135,000
6. Brooks Koepka
Events: 5
Earnings: $6,776,100
7. Talor Gooch
Events: 7
Earnings: $6,374,500
8. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
Events: 6
Earnings: $6,182,000
9. Carlos Ortiz
Events: 6
Earnings: $5,385,314
10. Sergio Garcia
Events: 7
Earnings: $5,378,786
11. Cameron Smith
Events: 4
Earnings: $5,378,500
12. Henrik Stenson
Events: 4
Earnings: $4,816,000
13. Louis Oosthuizen
Events: 7
Earnings: $4,395,167
14. Joaquin Niemann
Events: 4
Earnings: $4,274,286
15. Pat Perez
Events: 6
Earnings: $4,023,500
16. Matthew Wolff
Events: 6
Earnings: $3,976,167
17. Paul Casey
Events: 5
Earnings: $3,793,367
18. Abraham Ancer
Events: 6
Earnings: $3,695,500
19. Hennis Du Plessis
Events: 3
Earnings: $3,530,000
20. Lee Westwood
Events: 7
Earnings: $3,522,914
21. Anirban Lahiri
Events: 4
Earnings: $3,476,000
22. Chase Koepka
Events: 7
Earnings: $2,828,964
23. Richard Bland
Events: 7
Earnings: $2,795,833
24. Sam Horsfield
Events: 7
Earnings: $2,784,000
25. Bryson DeChambeau
Events: 6
Earnings: $2,761,750
26. Jason Kokrak
Events: 5
Earnings: $2,459,500
27. Ian Poulter
Events: 7
Earnings: $2,253,333
28. Charles Howell III
Events: 5
Earnings: $2,245,333
29. Laurie Canter
Events: 7
Earnings: $2,156,950
30. Sihwan Kim
Events: 6
Earnings: $2,132,000
31. James Piot
Events: 7
Earnings: $1,686,000
32. Kevin Na
Events: 7
Earnings: $1,664,286
33. Martin Kaymer
Events: 7
Earnings: $1,661,800
34. Graeme McDowell
Events: 7
Earnings: $1,623,381
35. Phachara Khongwatmai
Events: 7
Earnings: $1,608,333
36. Bernd Wiesberger
Events: 7
Earnings: $1,593,500
37. Phil Mickelson
Events: 7
Earnings: $1,575,350
38. Turk Pettit
Events: 7
Earnings: $1,441,000
39. Matt Jones
Events: 7
Earnings: $1,404,700
40. Justin Harding
Events: 3
Earnings: $1,319,167
41. Scott Vincent
Events: 7
Earnings: $1,248,700
42. Harold Varner III
Events: 4
Earnings: $1,207,500
43. Jinichiro Kozuma
Events: 3
Earnings: $1,205,000
44. Sadom Kaewkanjana
Events: 7
Earnings: $1,162,286
45. Jediah Morgan
Events: 7
Earnings: $1,155,000
46. Wade Ormsby
Events: 7
Earnings: $1,069,500
47. Adrian Otaegui
Events: 3
Earnings: $1,044,500
48. Shaun Norris
Events: 7
Earnings: $1,006,000
49. Hudson Swafford
Events: 7
Earnings: $991,000
50. Marc Leishman
Events: 4
Earnings: $968,000
51. Travis Smyth
Events: 3
Earnings: $846,000
52. Cameron Tringale
Events: 4
Earnings: $841,200
53. Hideto Tanihara
Events: 5
Earnings: $752,600
54. Oliver Bekker
Events: 1
Earnings: $737,500
55. Ryosuke Kinoshita
Events: 3
Earnings: $624,000
56. Yuki Inamori
Events: 2
Earnings: $501,000
57. David Puig
Events: 3
Earnings: $405,000
58. Ian Snyman
Events: 2
Earnings: $316,000
59. Pablo Larrazabal
Events: 1
Earnings: $315,000
60. Shergo Al Kurdi
Events: 1
Earnings: $294,000
61. Blake Windred
Events: 2
Earnings: $263,000
62. Itthipat Buranatanyarat
Events: 2
Earnings: $249,000
63. JC Ritchie
Events: 1
Earnings: $226,000
64. Viraj Madappa
Events: 1
Earnings: $154,000
65. Kevin Yuan
Events: 1
Earnings: $146,000
T66. Oliver Fisher
Events: 1
Earnings: $136,000
T66. Ratchanon Chantananuwat
Events: 1
Earnings: $136,000
68. Andy Ogletree
Events: 1
Earnings: $120,000
Team earnings from LIV Golf (after seven events)
- 4 Aces GC (Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez): $12,000,000
- Fireballs GC (Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra): $6,500,000
- Smash GC (Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak): $5,500,000
- Crushers GC (Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri): $5,000,000
- Stinger GC (Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Shaun Norris): $4,500,000
- Majesticks GC (Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield): $2,500,000
- Cleeks GC (Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter): $500,000
- Hy Flyers GC (Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Tringale): $250,000
- Punch GC (Cameron Smith, Mark Leishman, Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones): $250,000
LIV Golf’s debut season ends with the Team Championship in Miami. The event will be held from October 28-30, and the winning team will win another $16 million prize.