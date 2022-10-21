The controversial LIV Golf has been making waves ever since its inception this year. Several players defected from the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed series.

One of the defining traits of LIV Golf was how much it was splurging on its players. All golfers reportedly received exorbitant pay cheques to play for the league. The most expensive player was Phil Mickelson, who reportedly received a signing amount of a whopping $200 million. Dustin Johnson is said to have been offered $125 million while Cameron Smith received $100 million.

However, these numbers were overshadowed when it was reported that golfing legend Tiger Woods was offered a lucrative deal of almost a billion dollars to join LIV Golf that Woods rejected. However, there now seems to be a few versions of the exact amount Woods was offered.

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner, Greg Norman had previously said Tiger Woods was initially offered around $700 to $800 million in an interview with Tucker Carlson taped at the Trump Bedminster event of the controversial series.

He had said:

"That number was out there before I became CEO, and that number’s been out there, yes. Tiger’s a needle-mover, right? Of course, you’ve got to look at the best of the best."

Now Norman has come forward saying that the offer was a summation of potential value based on part ownership of the LIV franchise. He spoke to Fox Australia in August about the issue. He said:

"That’s how it is. It’s not the cash value. We never offered that cash value to Tiger Woods. That’s the reality of it."

Saudi Golf Federation CEO Majed Al Sorour has now given further clarification to reporter Zach Helfand on the topic in a report from The New Yorker. He said:

"It’s not straight-out money. I never offered him that money, not even close to that. Included in that compensation would have been equity in the league and a cut of sponsorship deals."

What is Tiger Woods and other PGA Tour golfers' take on LIV Golf?

Tiger Woods at the JP McManus Pro-Am - Day Two (Image via Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

While Tiger Woods has never publicly talked about any deal offered by LIV Golf, he has maintained his support for the PGA Tour. He spoke about the players who defected from the PGA Tour during The Open Championship:

"As far as … the players who have chosen to go to LIV and to play there, I disagree with it. I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position."

He also doubted the longevity of LIV Golf players as the tour does not get world-ranking points and major championships have changed their eligibility criteria. He added:

"I just don’t see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players, especially if the LIV organization doesn’t get world-ranking points and the major championships change their criteria for entering the events."

Woods also added that it was sad that the young players taking part in LIV Golf will never experience the legacy of the PGA Tour. He continued:

"It would be sad to see some of these young kids never get a chance to experience it and experience what we’ve got a chance to experience and walk these hallowed grounds and play in these championships."

Woods and Rory McIlroy have been the most vocal in showing support for the PGA Tour. They were also part of a players' meeting in Delaware during the week of the BMW Championships where drastic changes to the PGA Tour schedule, model and structure were discussed. The changes were announced by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan the following week.

In The New Yorker report, Saudi Golf Federation CEO Majed Al Sorour said that the Saudi Public Investment Fund had funded LIV Golf till 2025. He added that the franchise model is how the league plans to return on the investment.

However, several players, including McIlroy, are skeptical of the numbers floated for each team as the series still doesn't have any outside sponsors or a US television deal. McIlroy spoke about it to The New Yorker:

"People have to remember, golf is a niche sport. All you’re getting is four golfers. And I get it, some MLS teams are worth $700 million. But it’s all tied to the economics of the league, and right now that league doesn’t have any economics."

Well, as of now, LIV Golf is headed back to the US to hold the team championships for its debut season at Trump Doral in Miami, Florida at the end of the month. The team championships will feature the heftiest prize purse ever seen in golf, a whopping $50 million.

Reportedly, the tour is planning to go bigger for their 2023 season.

