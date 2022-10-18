How much will LIV Golf’s winning team make? Prize purse for season-ending team championship explored

The controversial LIV Golf series will head to Trump Doral in Miami for the season-ending team championship that will take place from October 27 to 30. The Saudi-backed tournament recently concluded its Asian leg in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The league is known for splurging on its players, and the team championship will be no different. The finale will feature the richest purse in the history of golf. The purse for the team championship is a whopping $50 million.

Golfers taking part in the series have already received exorbitant pay cheques, but the winning amounts are equally hefty.

The winning team will bag a crazy $16 million, which will be divided amongst the four players. The runner-up will receive $10 million, and the second runner-up will secure $8 million. Even the teams that bounce on the first day will receive $1 million.

Is LIV Golf increasing its purse for the 2023 season?

LIV Golf will expand its schedule and increase the prize money for the 2023 season. Its debut season in 2022 was already one of the richest purses ever seen in golf.

Next year, the controversial series will play 14 tournaments with a total prize purse of a whopping $405 million. While the schedule is on the drawing board, plans are being made for a globetrotting season with stops in Australia, Spain, and other renowned venues.

In May, the league received an additional $2 billion in funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman spoke about the 2023 season in a statement in May:

"We have a long-term vision and we’re here to stay. We’re going to grow the game, give more opportunities to play, and create a more entertaining product for fans. … We realize it won’t happen overnight, and we’re excited for the opportunities LIV Golf will add to the game as we continue to grow,"

In July, LIV Golf's plans for the 2023 season were revealed. Greg Norman spoke about it in a statement:

"LIV Golf's expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximize our beloved sport's true potential,"

The series will retain its 48-player format and will also continue its team events. 48 golfers will be divided into 12 teams. The 2023 season will likely start in February next year.

