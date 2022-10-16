Create

LIV Golf Jeddah Final Day: Leaderboard, tee off timings, schedule and more

By Ira Deokule
Modified Oct 16, 2022 01:36 PM IST
LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day Three
Peter Uihlein at the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day 3 (Image via Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The controversial LIV Golf series is currently in Jeddah, in the midst of its last stop before the Team Championships at Trump Doral. The final day will play a decisive role in who bags the winner's cash prize for the inaugural season.

Dustin Johnson was crowned the individual champion of the regular season in Bangkok, but the race to earn the second and third spots is still on. Branden Grace, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith are in the running.

Kevin Na has pulled out of the competition due to a sickness that he has reportedly been suffering from since Bangkok.

The teams will also be seen in action as the Jeddah Invitational plays an important role in their qualifications. So here's taking a look at the leaderboard, tee off timings, schedule and more.

Who is at the top on the leaderboard?

Peter Uihlein at the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day Three (Image via Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Peter Uihlein at the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day Three (Image via Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Peter Uihlein had a field day in Jeddah as he led the pack going into the final day. He started with four consecutive birdies and hit another at the 10th to reach 10 under. However, his speed hit a bump after a double-bogey. That proved to be his only mistake of the day.

But Uihlein recovered quickly with a birdie on the par-4 14th and an early birdie finish in his second round.

Starting on the second hole, Uihlein had a phenomenal performance to put pressure on overnight leader and fellow team leader, Brooks Koepka. Koepka follows him in the leaderboard ranks by a difference of almost 11 points.

Peter Uihlein's team Smash GC has also topped the leaderboard. The team looks to be on its way to Trump Doral for the Team Championships. Their fifth standing would grant it the first selection of which team to face on Day 1 at the upcoming tournament.

Here is the team leaderboard at LIV Golf Jeddah:

PLACETEAMPLAYERSSCORE

1

Smash

Chase Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak

-30

2

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

-24

3

4 Aces

Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed

-19

4

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

-18

5

Hy Flyers

Bernd Wiesberger, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale

-16

6

Torque

Jediah Morgan, Hideto Tanihara, Scott Vincent, Joaquin Niemann

-15

T7

Stinger

Branden Grace, Shaun Norris, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel

-14

T7

Niblicks

Turk Petit, James Piot, Hudson Swafford, Harold Varner III

-14

9

Cleeks

Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell

-12

T10

Iron Heads

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phacara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim, Kevin Na (WD)

-10

T10

Majesticks

Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson

-10

12

Punch

Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman

-9

What are the tee off timings at LIV Golf Jeddah?

The Saudi-backed league is currently taking place at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

LIV Golf is known for experimenting with a new format of golf. One of the changes they employed was that all the players on the course had to begin on different holes, also called the Shotgun Start.

The tee time on the final day will begin at 12:15pm local time (SAST)/ 6:15am ET/ 3:45pm IST/ 7:15pm JST/ 11:15am BST.

What is the schedule of LIV Golf Jeddah?

Brooks Koepka at the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston - Day One (Image via Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka at the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston - Day One (Image via Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The gates of the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club will open at 10:00am local time (SAST). Here are the starting holes that each player will be tackling.

HolePlayer 1Player 2Player 3
1Charl SchwartzelBrooks KoepkaPeter Uihlein
1Paul CaseyAbraham AncerSergio Garcia
2Sihwan KimDustin JohnsonJames Piot
3Carlos OrtizJoaquin NiemannAnirban Lahiri
4Graeme McDowellMatthew WolffPatrick Reed
17Jason KokrakChase KoepkaMartin Kaymer
16Talor GoochJediah MorganLee Westwood
15Hideto TaniharaBend WiesbergerEugenio Lopez-Chacarra
6Harold Varner Illlan PoulterTurk Pettit
7Louis OosthuizenCameron SmithBryson DeChambeau
8Wade OrmsbyShaun NorrisCharles Howell Ill
9Pat PerezPhil MickelsonRichard Bland
10Phachara KhongwatmaiLaurie CanterSam Horsfield
11Scott VincentSadom KaewkanjanaBranden Grace
12Hudson SwaffordCameron TringaleMarc Leishman
14Henrik StensonMatt Jones

Where to watch?

The tournament will be live streamed on LIVGolf.com, YouTube, Facebook and DAZN.

From Jeddah, the debut season of the controversial league will return to the US to unfold the Team Championships at Trump Doral in Miami.

