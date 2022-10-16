LIV Golf Jeddah Final Day: Leaderboard, tee off timings, schedule and more

The controversial LIV Golf series is currently in Jeddah, in the midst of its last stop before the Team Championships at Trump Doral. The final day will play a decisive role in who bags the winner's cash prize for the inaugural season.

Dustin Johnson was crowned the individual champion of the regular season in Bangkok, but the race to earn the second and third spots is still on. Branden Grace, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith are in the running.

Kevin Na has pulled out of the competition due to a sickness that he has reportedly been suffering from since Bangkok.

The teams will also be seen in action as the Jeddah Invitational plays an important role in their qualifications. So here's taking a look at the leaderboard, tee off timings, schedule and more.

Who is at the top on the leaderboard?

Peter Uihlein at the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day Three (Image via Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Peter Uihlein had a field day in Jeddah as he led the pack going into the final day. He started with four consecutive birdies and hit another at the 10th to reach 10 under. However, his speed hit a bump after a double-bogey. That proved to be his only mistake of the day.

But Uihlein recovered quickly with a birdie on the par-4 14th and an early birdie finish in his second round.

Starting on the second hole, Uihlein had a phenomenal performance to put pressure on overnight leader and fellow team leader, Brooks Koepka. Koepka follows him in the leaderboard ranks by a difference of almost 11 points.

Peter Uihlein's team Smash GC has also topped the leaderboard. The team looks to be on its way to Trump Doral for the Team Championships. Their fifth standing would grant it the first selection of which team to face on Day 1 at the upcoming tournament.

Here is the team leaderboard at LIV Golf Jeddah:

PLACE TEAM PLAYERS SCORE 1 Smash Chase Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak -30 2 Fireballs Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra -24 3 4 Aces Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed -19 4 Crushers Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri -18 5 Hy Flyers Bernd Wiesberger, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale -16 6 Torque Jediah Morgan, Hideto Tanihara, Scott Vincent, Joaquin Niemann -15 T7 Stinger Branden Grace, Shaun Norris, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel -14 T7 Niblicks Turk Petit, James Piot, Hudson Swafford, Harold Varner III -14 9 Cleeks Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell -12 T10 Iron Heads Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phacara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim, Kevin Na (WD) -10 T10 Majesticks Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson -10 12 Punch Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman -9

What are the tee off timings at LIV Golf Jeddah?

The Saudi-backed league is currently taking place at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

LIV Golf is known for experimenting with a new format of golf. One of the changes they employed was that all the players on the course had to begin on different holes, also called the Shotgun Start.

The tee time on the final day will begin at 12:15pm local time (SAST)/ 6:15am ET/ 3:45pm IST/ 7:15pm JST/ 11:15am BST.

What is the schedule of LIV Golf Jeddah?

Brooks Koepka at the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston - Day One (Image via Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The gates of the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club will open at 10:00am local time (SAST). Here are the starting holes that each player will be tackling.

Hole Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 1 Charl Schwartzel Brooks Koepka Peter Uihlein 1 Paul Casey Abraham Ancer Sergio Garcia 2 Sihwan Kim Dustin Johnson James Piot 3 Carlos Ortiz Joaquin Niemann Anirban Lahiri 4 Graeme McDowell Matthew Wolff Patrick Reed 17 Jason Kokrak Chase Koepka Martin Kaymer 16 Talor Gooch Jediah Morgan Lee Westwood 15 Hideto Tanihara Bend Wiesberger Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 6 Harold Varner Ill lan Poulter Turk Pettit 7 Louis Oosthuizen Cameron Smith Bryson DeChambeau 8 Wade Ormsby Shaun Norris Charles Howell Ill 9 Pat Perez Phil Mickelson Richard Bland 10 Phachara Khongwatmai Laurie Canter Sam Horsfield 11 Scott Vincent Sadom Kaewkanjana Branden Grace 12 Hudson Swafford Cameron Tringale Marc Leishman 14 Henrik Stenson Matt Jones

Where to watch?

The tournament will be live streamed on LIVGolf.com, YouTube, Facebook and DAZN.

From Jeddah, the debut season of the controversial league will return to the US to unfold the Team Championships at Trump Doral in Miami.

Poll : 0 votes