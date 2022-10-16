LIV Golf Jeddah Final Day: Leaderboard, tee off timings, schedule and more

The controversial LIV Golf series is currently in Jeddah, in the midst of its last stop before the Team Championships at Trump Doral. The final day will play a decisive role in who bags the winner's cash prize for the inaugural season.
Dustin Johnson was crowned the individual champion of the regular season in Bangkok, but the race to earn the second and third spots is still on. Branden Grace, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith are in the running.
Kevin Na has pulled out of the competition due to a sickness that he has reportedly been suffering from since Bangkok.
The teams will also be seen in action as the Jeddah Invitational plays an important role in their qualifications. So here's taking a look at the leaderboard, tee off timings, schedule and more.
Who is at the top on the leaderboard?
Peter Uihlein had a field day in Jeddah as he led the pack going into the final day. He started with four consecutive birdies and hit another at the 10th to reach 10 under. However, his speed hit a bump after a double-bogey. That proved to be his only mistake of the day.
But Uihlein recovered quickly with a birdie on the par-4 14th and an early birdie finish in his second round.
Starting on the second hole, Uihlein had a phenomenal performance to put pressure on overnight leader and fellow team leader, Brooks Koepka. Koepka follows him in the leaderboard ranks by a difference of almost 11 points.
Peter Uihlein's team Smash GC has also topped the leaderboard. The team looks to be on its way to Trump Doral for the Team Championships. Their fifth standing would grant it the first selection of which team to face on Day 1 at the upcoming tournament.
Here is the team leaderboard at LIV Golf Jeddah:
What are the tee off timings at LIV Golf Jeddah?
The Saudi-backed league is currently taking place at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.
LIV Golf is known for experimenting with a new format of golf. One of the changes they employed was that all the players on the course had to begin on different holes, also called the Shotgun Start.
The tee time on the final day will begin at 12:15pm local time (SAST)/ 6:15am ET/ 3:45pm IST/ 7:15pm JST/ 11:15am BST.
What is the schedule of LIV Golf Jeddah?
The gates of the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club will open at 10:00am local time (SAST). Here are the starting holes that each player will be tackling.
Where to watch?
The tournament will be live streamed on LIVGolf.com, YouTube, Facebook and DAZN.
From Jeddah, the debut season of the controversial league will return to the US to unfold the Team Championships at Trump Doral in Miami.