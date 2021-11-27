Tom Brady trolls Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka ahead of "The Match"

Tom Brady commenting on Bryson DeChambeau's and Brooks Koepka’s golf feud is pure entertainment. Forget Tyson vs. Holyfield, Pacquiao vs. Mayweather, Isaiah Stewart vs. LeBron James, or Bobby Boucher vs. Gatorade. DeChambeau vs. Koepka is the premiere sports feud of 2021, and the hall-of-fame quarterback inserted himself into the conversation via Twitter.

GolfMagic.com @GolfMagic



➡️ REVEALED: Brooks Koepka confirms what Bryson DeChambeau said to cause his EYE ROLL reaction 🙄➡️ bit.ly/35bucjV REVEALED: Brooks Koepka confirms what Bryson DeChambeau said to cause his EYE ROLL reaction 🙄➡️ bit.ly/35bucjV https://t.co/9Tmpo8UtRa

Tom Brady mocks Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka on Twitter ahead of "The Match"

For anyone who doesn’t know or might not watch golf (understandable but we are here to help regardless), Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have a longstanding feud. And because, outside of NFL football, if fans cannot watch grown men tackle each other, they inevitably turn to non-contact sports like golf. Naturally, for a person like Tom Brady, who actively avoids getting hit for a living, he had some thoughts on the feud between DeChambeau and Koepka.

Come for the weird flannel pants but stay for the personal beef:

It’s no “Malice at the Palace,” but when you get Tom Brady involved and actively trolling, then you have sports worlds colliding for the entertainment of the masses. Ever since Brady left the New England Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the public has seen a more easy-going, outspoken personality from the quarterback compared to his past closed-off, pointed relationship with the media.

Reportedly, the beef between DeChambeau and Koepka started two years ago over something rather trivial. In 2019, DeChambeau and Koepka played in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, and Koepka took exception with how long DeChambeau was taking to get off a shot.

Brooks Koepka did not hold back his thoughts after the match when speaking to the press:

“I just don't understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it's not that hard,” Koepka told Golf Monthly podcast's Michael Weston at the 2019 Dubai Desert Classic. "It's always between two clubs; there's a miss short, there's a miss long."

“It really drives me nuts especially when it’s a long hitter because you know you’ve got two other guys or at least one guy that’s hitting before you, so you can do all your calculations, you should have your numbers. Obviously if you’re the first guy you might take 10 extra seconds, but it doesn’t take that long to hit the ball, especially if it’s not blowing 30.”

"The Match" will take place today, November 26, 2021, at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. Coverage takes place on TNT, TBS, starting at 4 PM EST for any viewers interested in seeing how the feud plays out on the green.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Perhaps a better comparison would be Happy Gilmore vs. Shooter McGavin, but don’t expect any hockey fights on the putting green just yet. Maybe viewers can get Tom Brady to do color commentary with Jim Nantz on the golf match.

Edited by Windy Goodloe