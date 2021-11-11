How much does an NFL waterboy make in a year?

An NFL waterboy has the critical job of keeping football players hydrated. Getting the chance to rub elbows with elite NFL athletes on the sidelines on game day is exciting enough, but as it turns out, in addition to providing water (and other NFL-approved sports drinks), being a waterboy is a legitimate gig.

Based on the U.S. Census Bureau figures, an NFL waterboy makes more than the annual median personal income of an individual living in the United States. It's unclear what additional fringe benefits are available to an NFL waterboy. But what more can you ask for than helping an NFL team out while roaming the sidelines on game day?

How much do NFL waterboys earn?

According to Stack.com, a sports performance and athlete lifestyle publication, NFL waterboys earn as much as $53,000 yearly. If you have extensive experience, the figure can go even higher. That is much higher compared to the annual median personal income in the United States, which is $35,977. Maybe Bobby Boucher (Adam Sandler's character from The Waterboy) was onto something.

NBCsports.com describes the details of this important job:

Their main task is to keep NFL players hydrated by making sure there is always water and other liquids available to the players while they are playing and training. They also provide players fresh towels and dispose of those that have been used.

Waterboys also have to find a great balance between being attentive to the players and not getting in their way.

NFL waterboys are always hydrating players but are never seen or heard. It sounds easy, but like any job, having experience would make any interested applicant stand out. In this case, being a waterboy in high school or college sports would be the most relevant experience needed for anyone interested in applying for a position with the NFL.

If you're interested in keeping NFL players in peak, hydrated condition and you want to make a decent salary while doing it, then keep an eye out for any listings on the NFL's official website that usually post job openings periodically.

