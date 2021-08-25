5 highest-paid NFL players entering the 2021 season

The pandemic has not stopped NFL franchises from splashing the cash this offseason. NFL star players have received hundreds of millions in new contracts this year.
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the financial implications that have come with it, NFL teams are still living life king-size.
The average NFL player’s salary in 2021 is estimated to be between $1 million to 1.5 million but for the superstars of the league, that's not even close.
Who are the highest-paid NFL players in the league in 2021?
As the 2021 NFL season rapidly approaches, here's a look at who the top five earners are in the league.
Now for this list, to keep things simple, I have gone with the average player’s salary over their current NFL contract. You can check out more information on NFL players' contracts at Spotrac.
#1 - Patrick Mahomes, QB, $45 million
The Kansas City Chiefs star tops the list of the highest earners in 2021. Mahomes signed his current deal with the Chiefs in July 2020. The 25-year-old play-caller inked a ten-year $503 million contract that pays him an average salary of $45 million per season.
It includes over $141 million guaranteed and remains the largest deal ever in NFL history.
#2 - Josh Allen, QB, $43 million
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen signed the biggest deal so far this year when he agreed to a six-year $258 million contract with the New York State franchise.
The deal includes $150 million guaranteed which is the highest amount of guaranteed money in NFL history. Allen’s new deal will pay him an average of just over $43 million per season.
#3 - Dak Prescott, QB, $40 million
Earlier this offseason, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed a massive new extension with “America’s Team.”
Prescott agreed to a four-year $160 million contract that averages out at $40 million per year.
The Cowboys QB received $126 million in guaranteed money in the deal.
#4 - Deshaun Watson, QB, $39 million
While we may not see Deshaun Watson on the field this NFL season, he will still be paid handsomely.
The Houston Texans quarterback signed a four-year $156 million deal with the franchise last year. Watson earns around $39 million per year on average, and his contract came with $110 million in guaranteed money.
#5 - Russell Wilson, QB, $35 million
The NFL player earning the fifth-highest average salary this season is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wilson signed his current deal with the Seahawks back in 2019. He inked a four-year $140 million contract which includes $107 million in guaranteed money.
The Seattle star makes $35 million per year on his current deal.