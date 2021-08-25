Create
5 highest-paid NFL players entering the 2021 season

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals
Modified Aug 25, 2021, 12:32 PM ET

The pandemic has not stopped NFL franchises from splashing the cash this offseason. NFL star players have received hundreds of millions in new contracts this year.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the financial implications that have come with it, NFL teams are still living life king-size.

The average NFL player’s salary in 2021 is estimated to be between $1 million to 1.5 million but for the superstars of the league, that's not even close.

Who are the highest-paid NFL players in the league in 2021?

As the 2021 NFL season rapidly approaches, here's a look at who the top five earners are in the league.

Now for this list, to keep things simple, I have gone with the average player’s salary over their current NFL contract. You can check out more information on NFL players' contracts at Spotrac.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes, QB, $45 million

The Kansas City Chiefs star tops the list of the highest earners in 2021. Mahomes signed his current deal with the Chiefs in July 2020. The 25-year-old play-caller inked a ten-year $503 million contract that pays him an average salary of $45 million per season.

It includes over $141 million guaranteed and remains the largest deal ever in NFL history.

#2 - Josh Allen, QB, $43 million

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen signed the biggest deal so far this year when he agreed to a six-year $258 million contract with the New York State franchise.

The deal includes $150 million guaranteed which is the highest amount of guaranteed money in NFL history. Allen’s new deal will pay him an average of just over $43 million per season.

#3 - Dak Prescott, QB, $40 million

Earlier this offseason, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed a massive new extension with “America’s Team.”

Prescott agreed to a four-year $160 million contract that averages out at $40 million per year.

The Cowboys QB received $126 million in guaranteed money in the deal.

#4 - Deshaun Watson, QB, $39 million

While we may not see Deshaun Watson on the field this NFL season, he will still be paid handsomely.

The Houston Texans quarterback signed a four-year $156 million deal with the franchise last year. Watson earns around $39 million per year on average, and his contract came with $110 million in guaranteed money.

#5 - Russell Wilson, QB, $35 million

The NFL player earning the fifth-highest average salary this season is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson signed his current deal with the Seahawks back in 2019. He inked a four-year $140 million contract which includes $107 million in guaranteed money.

The Seattle star makes $35 million per year on his current deal.

