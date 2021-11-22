“Stewart should get at least 2 games, LeBron shouldn't get any” - Chris Broussard gives his damning verdict on the LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart scuffle

LeBron James was ejected from the game against the Detroit Pistons, having committed a flagrant two foul, elbowing Isiah Stewart in the head and causing him to bleed. After the contact happened, a fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Pistons started, which means the NBA will likely need to hand out suspensions and fines.

With this fight semi being started by LeBron, one of the biggest names in sports worldwide, talk shows such as First Things First are going to talk about it. Co-Host Chris Broussard gave his verdict on whether James should be suspended or not, saying:

“The fact that they did give him [James] a flagrant two, automatic ejection, he missed this game, for the most part, I think that is enough for something that wasn’t done intentionally. As far as Isiah Stewart needs to get at least two games.”

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"I can see why someone would say the elbow was intentional. But LeBron, in 19 years, has never been viewed as a dirty player. ... Stewart should get at least 2 games, LeBron shouldn't get any." — Should LeBron be suspended for his elbow to Isaiah Stewart's face?"I can see why someone would say the elbow was intentional. But LeBron, in 19 years, has never been viewed as a dirty player. ... Stewart should get at least 2 games, LeBron shouldn't get any." — @Chris_Broussard Should LeBron be suspended for his elbow to Isaiah Stewart's face?"I can see why someone would say the elbow was intentional. But LeBron, in 19 years, has never been viewed as a dirty player. ... Stewart should get at least 2 games, LeBron shouldn't get any." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/u9qPH90sa2

Broussard argues that even though there was enough force behind the elbow and deserved an ejection, he does not believe LeBron James did it intentionally. James has not had many issues on the court, with this only being his second ejection from a game.

James has played the game right according to the rules, along with his track record of on-court success. James does try to see if Stewart is okay after the hit, and Stewart is the one who gets up and gets in James’s face trying to escalate it.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob ISAIAH STEWART WANTS LEBRON ISAIAH STEWART WANTS LEBRON https://t.co/gw6u84Pqr6

Stewart also charged at Lakers players multiple times, which will defiantly lead to ramifications.

Could a LeBron James ejection spark the Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers All-Stars Anthony Davis #3 and Russell Westbrook #0

The Lakers so far this season have looked like they have been playing without a purpose or any drive all season. Part of that could be because Lebron James has missed games with injury and is their leader and best player.

However, the Lakers were down 15 going into the fourth quarter and had a comeback, outscoring the Pistons by 20 in the fourth to win the game 121-116. Earlier in the season, the Lakers were blowing big leads to bad teams, but it seems this game was a flip on that.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Lakers complete the comeback to beat the Pistons 😤



➤ AD: 30 Pts, 10 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 5 Blk

➤ Russ: 26 Pts, 9 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Stl

➤ Melo: 18 Pts, 5-8 3-PT FG Lakers complete the comeback to beat the Pistons 😤 ➤ AD: 30 Pts, 10 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 5 Blk➤ Russ: 26 Pts, 9 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Stl➤ Melo: 18 Pts, 5-8 3-PT FG https://t.co/Qjn4keLOTT

LeBron James was ejected early in the third quarter and missed pretty much the whole second half. However, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combined for 37 points in the second half, 27 of those points coming in the fourth.

With James out, the Lakers relied on Westbrook to be a creator, dropping six assists in the fourth, along with 15 points. Westbrook has struggled this season, but maybe whatever against the Pistons could start something for him.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Even though LeBron James did not close out the game, the Lakers found a way to pull off the comeback. James’s ejection could bring the team together while also helping them be more assertive as one of the better teams in the NBA.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar