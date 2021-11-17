3 of the most heated Tom Brady press conferences

The Washington Football Team afforded Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hardly any time to muster a comeback in the latter stages of their Sunday get-together, a 29-19 triumph for the former.

In his postgame press conference, the arguable GOAT kept the quick theme going. Upon taking the podium, he asked reporters to "make it quick" and took three questions over a 58-second span before departing. Brady would later return to the podium for three extra questions, though his departure made headlines.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers (6-3) have now dropped two games in a row after a hot start.

Tom Brady's entire postgame news conference lasted 58 seconds.

Sunday was far from Brady's first tense presser, as there were several in New England

Tom Brady walks out of his press conference after being about asked Donald Trump's "locker room talk".

10/12/16: Mega MAGA Controversy

Brady's political beliefs became a topic of conversation during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Though Brady made no official endorsement, a "Make America Great Again" cap was seen in his locker in 2015, stemming from his previously established friendship with then-candidate Donald Trump.

When Trump became embroiled in the controversy brought upon by the infamous Access Hollywood tape less than a month before Election Day, he passed off his comments as "locker room banter." As the Patriots prepared for a showdown against Cincinnati, Brady was asked about the hypothetical reaction of his children if they had listened to Trump's words. Brady facetiously smirked at the question before abruptly departing, remarking, "Thank you guys, have a good day."

Though another Super Bowl awaited the Patriots at the end of the season — merely weeks after Trump's inauguration — Brady was one of several New Englanders that did not make the traditional visit to the White House, citing a personal matter.

First person Tom Brady greeted after his Fox interview was Alex Guerrero

12/22/17: Sideline Conversation

Towards the end of 2017, controversy erupted through a New England civil war: head coach Bill Belichick refused to allow Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero on the sidelines during the final stretch and run to the playoffs. Brady did his best to move on from the late-season controversy, but couldn't shake it off when a reporter grilled him about Guerrero's revoked access and the possible conversation with Belichick that led to the ban.

“I don’t really agree with your question... So I don’t know what you’re talking about. How do you know what he said?” Brady rhetorically asked. “Well, I have a lot of conversations with (Belichick). Those are private between he and I, and I don’t think anyone knows what we talk about. Certainly I’ve never talked about it. He’s never talked about it.”

Here's Tom Brady talking about his Netflix cameo

10/21/19: A Krafty Response

Brady's filmography is nowhere near as illustrious as his on-field résumé, the former including appearances in critical misfires like Ted 2, Stuck on You, and Entourage. Brady did appear in Living with Yourself, an acclaimed but brief Netflix series starring Paul Rudd. In his fleeting appearance in the first episode, Brady addresses Rudd's character after leaving a day spa in a clip that has been thrust into the public consciousness as a swipe at Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who had been accused of solicitation of prostitution after an investigation into South Florida massage parlors released several months prior. Many noted that the fictional spa Brady emerges from was eerily similar to a parlor frequented by Kraft.

Questioned by a reporter about the scene, a heated Brady insisted that it was "taken out of context" and that the scene was filmed through a green screen. The affair had also been written long before the Kraft investigation began and would've been filmed a year earlier if not for delays in Brady's schedule.

Brady defended the scene and accused journalists of reaching for a story.

“I think that was taken out of context, just like you’re taking it out of context and trying to make it a story for yourself, which has a negative connotation to it, which I don’t appreciate. It was meant to be something different than that," Brady said.

“I think everybody knows what (me and Kraft's) relationship is about," Brady continued in a passionate defense of Kraft. “For 20 years, it’s nothing but love and respect. I’ve been through a lot of tough things with him. I love him dearly. I sympathize with a lot of things that he’s gone through in his life.”

