LIV Golf Jeddah: Tee times, round 1 schedule and more

The controversial LIV Golf series will be moving to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for its final stop before the Team Championships in Trump Doral, Miami. The Jeddah edition of the Saudi-backed league will take place from October 14 to 16.

LIV Golf kickstarted its Asian leg in Bangkok earlier this month. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra emerged victorious there. The tournament in Jeddah will be the first time the league will be holding back-to-back weeks.

So far, Dustin Johnson has dominated the leaderboard after winning the Boston title earlier this year. His four top-ten finishes have certainly bumped up a lot of points. In Bangkok, he clinched the Individual champion title.

His team, 4 Aces, is also leading the scoreboard despite missing the podium in Bangkok. This is the teams' last chance as the Jeddah tournament will be important to the leaderboards because after this the tour will hop continents to return to the US for the Team Championships.

Individual leaderboards will be the most in focus as the top-three finishers from the regular season will receive additional cash prizes at the end of the two-day affair.

While Dustin Johnson has already bagged the Individual Champion title, two other spots are still open. Branden Grace and Patrick Reed follow Johnson in the individual scoreboard and will be looking to maintain their lead. However, Grace was forced to withdraw from the Bangkok competition due to a muscle strain and it is unknown whether he would play in Jeddah.

That gives Chicago winner Cameron Smith a sliver of hope to enter the big three as he currently sits in the fourth position.

So, here's taking a look at the tee times, round 1 schedules and everything you need to know about LIV Golf Jeddah:

What are the tee times and round 1 schedule at LIV Golf Jeddah?

The controversial tournament will take place between October 14 and 16 in Jeddah at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. With the experimental new format that LIV Golf is known to employ, all players on the course will begin their rounds at different holes, also called the 'Shotgun Start'.

Tee time will begin at 5.00 am ET/ 10.00 am BST/ 2.30 pm IST/ 6.00 pm JST.

The first round will begin on October 14. The gates will open at 10.00 am local time and the shotgun start will begin at 12.15 pm local time.

Who will be playing?

Patrick Reed (Image via Warren Little/Getty Images)

Several top players have confirmed their participation in the tournament with the likes of Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Anirban Lahiri, Kevin Na, Bryson DeChambeau, Graeme McDowell, and Patrick Reed amongst others. The field of players is expected to remain largely unchanged as that of the one in Bangkok.

Currently, in the second position of the individual leaderboard, Branden Grace had to pull out of the Bangkok edition due to a muscle strain and it remains to be seen if he will be in action in Jeddah.

If Grace plays, along with him, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith will be in the spotlight as they race to cement their names in the second and third spots on the leaderboard.

Where to watch?

The LIV Golf Jeddah event will be live-streamed on LIVGolf.com, YouTube, Facebook and DAZN.

