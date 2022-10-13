“I really regret my decision to come here” – Dustin Johnson makes sarcastic comment about leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Former World No.1 Dustin Johnson won the individual championship of LIV Golf’s inaugural season. The two-time majors winner was announced as the King of LIV Golf for 2022 on Monday. The American golfer clinched the $18 million first-place bonus prize money, taking his total earnings from the series to over $30 million.

Having defected to the Saudi-backed series in June, Johnson became one of the biggest names on its roster. The golfer reportedly received a whopping $125 million as a signing bonus from the controversial series. It's safe to say that the player is loving his time in the new series and it shows. Johnson once again opened up his funny side to take a dig at the PGA Tour amid their fight against the LIV golfers.

Dustin Johnson @DJohnsonPGA Excited to get going with the team this week. Can't wait to see the Chicago fans. @LIVGolfInv Excited to get going with the team this week. Can't wait to see the Chicago fans. @LIVGolfInv https://t.co/unqoYzZUDy

Dustin Johnson takes a jibe at the PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson was speaking at a press conference on Wednesday when he took a jibe at the PGA Tour. Speaking ahead of this week's tournament in Jeddah, Johnson was asked about all the money he's made at LIV and how his views on the defection have changed over time. The 38-year-old decided to make a sarcastic comment in reply, stating that he regretted moving to the Saudi-backed series.

The American golfer maintained character and said that he would often think about the move as it was “bothering” him. Johnson’s comment had the room, including journalists and fellow golfer Harold Varner III, laughing.

Replying to a query about the money on LIV Golf, Dustin Johnson jokingly said:

"We talked about this yesterday. I really regret my decision to come here. It's just so terrible. I'm sitting there last night thinking about it, it was really bothering me a lot. Yeah, just can't get over it."

PGA TUOR @PGATUOR Dustin Johnson talks about how he regrets leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Dustin Johnson talks about how he regrets leaving the PGA Tour for LIV https://t.co/BZGmB9VmMc

It is pertinent to note that Dustin Johnson has earned more than $30 million in just six events since moving to LIV Golf. He has one more event to attend and increase the tally. Johnson’s 121 points season-long title run proved that he has made himself home in the series. It is safe to say that the golfer’s move to LIV Golf has paid off, at least financially.

Dustin Johnson earns big at LIV Golf series

Dustin Johnson might not be upset that he couldn't play in last week's Shriners Children's Open or this week’s Zozo Championship. The golfer seems home at LIV Golf and is earning a fortune by playing fewer events than on the PGA Tour. Johnson’s $31 million win at the event was massive compared to the stat that he only won nearly $75 million playing on the PGA Tour throughout his career.

Johnson was third behind Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on PGA Tour career earnings. However, his move to LIV Golf seems to have benefited him more. With his latest $18 million win over the $12.7 million he had already made and the reported $125 million signing bonus, Johnson might just have become the most successful golfer on the LIV roster.

As the golf civil war between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour continues, it's safe to say that more golfers will consider LIV just by looking at Dustin Johnson’s bank account.

